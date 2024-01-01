Filo drills 0.5% CuEq over 955 metres at Filo del Sol, Argentina

Share this article

Filo Corp. [TSX-FIL ; OTCQX-FLMMF] reported assay results from eight holes from the Filo del Sol project, Argentina. Highlights are shown below.

Drill hole FSDH103 intersected 1,260.0 metres at 0.86% CuEq (copper equivalent) from 296.0 metres in the Aurora zone, including 34.0 metres at 5.19% CuEq from 302.0 metres; 514.0 metres at 1.04% CuEq from 534.0 metres.

Drill hole FSDH108 intersected 955.2 metres at 0.50% CuEq from 216.8 metres, including 624.0 metres at 0.63% CuEq from 382.0 metres; extends Bonita zone 400 metres to the north; increases Filo deposit length to at least 5.5 km.

Jamie Beck, president and CEO, stated: “With these initial results from our widely spaced summer exploration holes, we continue to see Filo grow as we search for the limits of the deposit. The holes in this release span a continuously mineralized distance of 4.8 km from hole 102 in the southern Tamberias zone through to hole 108, which remarkably has extended the Bonita zone another 400 metres to the north. Hole 108 is one of the most significant holes drilled this year as it extends the entire Filo mineralized trend further north and intersected mineralization much shallower than previous Bonita holes to the south. The Filo trend is now established at a minimum of 5.5 km of continuous mineralization along its northeasterly trending axis, and recent holes on Section 8800N have established a minimum east-west width of 1.2 km in that part of the deposit.

“Despite these amazing distances, the deposit still remains open in several directions. In particular, Bonita remains open in all directions, and we have several other holes under way, which will help us better define this area of the deposit and investigate the link between it and Aurora to the south. Our drilling productivity continues to improve, with a total of 14,582 m drilled in the first quarter of 2024. With nine holes under way and two completed, pending assay results, we are well on our way to a record drill year.”

Filo del Sol is a high-sulphidation epithermal copper-gold-silver deposit associated with one or more large porphyry copper-gold systems. Overlapping mineralizing events combined with weathering effects, including supergene enrichment, have created several different styles of mineralization, including structurally controlled and breccia-hosted gold, manto-style high-grade silver (plus or minus copper), and high-grade supergene enriched copper within a broader envelope of disseminated, stockwork and breccia-hosted sulphide copper and gold mineralization. This complex geological history has created a heterogeneous orebody, which is characterized by zones of very high-grade copper plus or minus gold plus or minus silver mineralization within a large envelope of more homogeneous, lower-grade mineralization.

Filo is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in San Juan province, Argentina, and adjacent Region III, Chile. Filo is a member of the Lundin group of companies.

