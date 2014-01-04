Filo drills 1.02% CuEq over 822 metres Filo del Sol, Argentina

Share this article

Filo Corp. [FIL-TSX, Nasdaq First North Growth Market; FLMMF-OTCQX] reported assay results from two holes testing the Aurora and Filo zones at the Filo del Sol project in San Juan, Argentina.

Drill hole FSDH072 in the Aurora zone intersected 1,228 metres at 0.83% CuEq (copper equivalent) from 484 metres, including 822 metres at 1.02% CuEq from 650 metres and 330 metres at 1.35% CuEq from 998 metres.

Drill hole FSDH080 in the Filo zone intersected 1,226 metres at 0.67% CuEq from 122 metres, including 936 metres at 0.77% CuEq from 122 metres; 94 metres at 1.38% CuEq from 122 metres and 388 metres at 0.83% CuEq from 494 metres.

Commenting on the release, Jamie Beck, president and CEO, stated: “The holes released here are over 1km apart and continue to demonstrate both the size of the Filo del Sol deposit and the tremendous amount of room we have left to explore. The closest hole to FSDH080 is 350 m away with lots of high-potential ground to drill in the area surrounding it.” Beck continued, “Additionally, I’m pleased to announce the release of our inaugural sustainability summary report, summarizing our ongoing commitment to responsible exploration.”

Mineralized zones within the mineralized zones at Filo del Sol are bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths are interpreted to be very close to true widths.

Drilling is continuing with nine rigs active on the project, focusing on Aurora infill and the Aurora-Bonita gap. Assay results for completed holes will be released as they are received, analyzed and confirmed by the company. Three holes are under way in the Aurora-Bonita gap, five holes are working on Aurora and Filo infill, and one rig is completing the last of a series of geotechnical holes to examine a potential future underground exploration adit.

Filo del Sol is a high-sulphidation epithermal copper-gold-silver deposit associated with one or more large porphyry copper-gold systems.

Mineralized zones within the Filo del Sol deposit are typically flat-lying, or bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths are interpreted to be very close to true widths.

Filo is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit in San Juan province, Argentina, and adjacent Region III, Chile. Filo is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies.

