Filo Mining drills 0.89% CuEq over 983 metres at Filo del Sol, Chile/Argentina

Filo Mining Corp. [FIL-TSX, Nasdaq First North Growth Market; FLMMF-OTCQX] reported assay results from hole FSDH073 at the Filo del Sol project in San Juan, Argentina. Highlights and detailed results are shown below.

Drillhole FSDH073 intersected 983.9 metres at 0.89% CuEq (copper equivalent) from a depth of 404.5 metres, including 614.0 metres at 1.06% CuEq from 600.0 metres; and 272.0 metres at 1.33% CuEq from 756.0 metres.

Commenting on the results, Jamie Beck, President and CEO stated, “Hole 73 has successfully extended the Aurora Zone to the northeast of our previous drilling, along the main trend of the Zone, leaving it wide open towards the Bonita Zone which sits 1.5 km to the northeast. It is now the most northerly hole drilled into the Aurora Zone and future drilling will seek to determine if the Aurora and Bonita Zones are connected. It is an excellent result; extending the Aurora Zone 160 metres is significant, and even small Aurora step-outs of long, high-grade drill intersections substantially increase the deposit’s potential size.”

Mineralized zones within the Aurora Zone are bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths are interpreted to be very close to true widths.

FSDH073 was collared 150 metres northeast of hole FSDH061 on section 9600N, and drilled towards the west at an angle of -70 degrees. It is entirely outside of and almost 300m north of the resource pit shell, and is the only hole drilled on this section.

Additional drilling to the north, east and west of FSDH073 is required to determine the full width of the zone on this section, along with the potential connection between the Aurora and Bonita Zones.

Drilling is ongoing with 9 rigs active on the project and will remain a mix of both large and small step-outs.

Holes that have been completed with assays pending include: FSDH075 – Bonita (1,649m); FSDH076 – Aurora (1,543m); FSDH079 – Gemelos (846m) and FSDH081 – Flamenco (683m).

Holes that are currently underway, or have been paused include: FSDH065 – Aurora West – terminated and re-started as FSDH072; FSDH066 – Maranceles veins (paused at 458m) – located 1.3km northeast of FSDH060 – will be deepened, dependent on drilling priorities and rig availability; FSDH072 – Aurora West (1,268m) – underway; FSDH078 – Aurora (489m) – underway; high-priority hole to test up-dip of Breccia 41; FSDH080 – Aurora (564m) – underway; FSDH082 – Gemelos (521m) – underway; FSDH083 – Aurora Extension (511m) – underway; FSDH084 – Aurora (354m) – underway; FSDH085 – Bonita East (227m) – underway; located 700m east of FSDH075-1 – testing a potential new zone; and FSDH086 – Aurora (0m) – underway; rig is currently setting up on the hole.

The ninth rig is completing the last of a series of geotechnical holes to examine a potential future underground exploration adit.

Filo del Sol is a high-sulphidation epithermal copper-gold-silver deposit associated with one or more large porphyry copper-gold systems.

Mineralized zones within the Filo del Sol deposit are typically flat-lying, or bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths are interpreted to be very close to true widths.

Filo Mining is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile’s Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina. Filo Mining is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies.

