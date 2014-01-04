Filo Mining drills 1% CuEq over 1,296.5 metres at Filo del Sol, Argentina

Share this article

Filo Mining Corp. [FIL-TSX ; FLMMF-OTCQX] reported assay results from holes FSDH068A and FSDH069A at the Filo del Sol project in San Juan, Argentina. These holes were collared 275 metres apart and drilled into the Aurora zone as part of the drill program currently under way. Highlights and detailed results are shown herein:

Drill hole FSDH068A intersected 1,776.0 metres at 0.70% CuEq (copper equivalent) from a depth of 18.0 metres, including 1,120.0 metres at 0.92% CuEq from 394.0 metres; 724.2 metres at 1.08% CuEq from 574.0 metres. The hole was stopped in low-grade porphyry mineralization at 1,825.5 metres.

Drill hole FSDH069A intersected 1,296.5 metres at 1.00% CuEq from a depth of 138 metres, including 31.0 metres at 127.0 g/t silver from 404.0 metres in the Silver zone; 598.0 metres at 1.51% CuEq from 498.0 metres; 94.0 metres at 3.01% CuEq from 792.0 metres. The hole ended in strong mineralization at a depth of 1,434.5 metres due to rig capacity, with the final 20.5 metres averaging 0.58% CuEq (0.39% copper, 0.25 g/t gold and 1.7 g/t silver).

Commenting on the results, Jamie Beck, president and CEO, stated: “An almost 1.8-km intersection in hole 68A sets a new record at Filo del Sol for the longest interval to date. Even at those depths, we intersected discrete high-grade sections and will learn from this result as we target future drilling. Hole 69A provides a fuller picture of the extension of the high-grade Breccia 41 zone, confirming the continuity of mineralization over 170 metres to the north of hole 41. Two additional holes are currently under way to target further extensions to this zone. Hole 72 is being drilled from the west towards the east on the same section as holes 57 and 69A while hole 78 is collared 100 m to the west of 41.”

FSDH068A was collared 140 metres east of hole FSDH054 on Section 9200N and drilled toward the west at an angle of -75 degrees. It was planned to test for the eastern and depth extension of the high-grade Breccia 41 zone intersected in holes FSDH041, FSDH055C and FSDH054, all on this same section. The hole is entirely outside of the resource pit shell.

Drilling will remain a mix of both large and small stepouts to the north and south of the current interpretation of the Aurora zone, as well as resource definition drilling within it. Assay results for completed holes will be released as they are received, analyzed and confirmed by the company.

Filo Mining is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing its 1005-owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile’s Region III and adjacent San Juan province, Argentina. Filo Mining is a member of the Lundin group of companies.





