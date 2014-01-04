Filo Mining intersects 1.54% CuEq over 424 metres at Filo del Sol, Argentina

Share this article

Filo Mining Corp. [FIL-TSX, NASDAQ; FLMMF-OTCQX; FIL.ST-OMX] reported assay results from holes FSDH062 and FSDH064 at the Filo del Sol project in San Juan, Argentina. These holes were drilled into the Aurora Zone and were collared approximately 420m apart.

Drillhole FSDH062 intersected 1,313.2 metres at 0.65% CuEq (copper equivalent) from a depth of 134 metres, including 520.4 metres at 0.82% CuEq from 400 metres. The hole ended in strong mineralization at a depth of 1,447.2 metres due to rig capacity, with the final 19.2 metres averaging 0.64% CuEq (0.47% Cu, 0.15 g/t Au, 5.6 g/t Ag).

Drillhole FSDH064 intersected 1,356.0 metres at 1.09% CuEq from a depth of 44 metres, including 79.0 metres at 182.6 g/t Ag from 306.0 metres; 424.0 metres at 1.54% CuEq from 536.0 metres. The hole was stopped in mineralization at 1,400.0 metres depth, with the last 20 metres averaging 0.45% CuEq (0.31% Cu, 0.18 g/t Au, 1.1 g/t Ag).

Mineralized zones within the Filo del Sol deposit are typically flat-lying, or bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths are interpreted to be very close to true widths.

Jamie Beck, President and CEO stated, “With mineralization starting near surface, Holes 62 and 64 showcase the continuity of strong mineralization within the Aurora Zone. These resource definition holes are important as we build confidence in our geologic model and enhance our understanding of the deposit. Many of the Aurora Zone holes which we collared during the Austral winter campaign are now well over 1,000 metres in depth and should be wrapping up shortly. We will look to deploy these rigs further afield as we begin some of this season’s step-out drilling.”

The pace of drilling on site is accelerating as we add rigs into the program. Drilling will remain a mix of both large and small step-outs to the north and south of our current interpretation of the Aurora Zone, as well as resource definition drilling within it.

Filo del Sol is a high-sulphidation epithermal copper-gold-silver deposit associated with one or more large porphyry copper-gold systems. Overlapping mineralizing events combined with weathering effects, including supergene enrichment, have created several different styles of mineralization, including structurally controlled and breccia-hosted gold, manto-style high-grade silver (+/- copper) and high-grade supergene enriched copper within a broader envelope of disseminated, stockwork and breccia-hosted sulphide copper and gold mineralization. This complex geological history has created a heterogeneous orebody which is characterized by zones of very high-grade copper +/- gold +/- silver mineralization within a large envelope of more homogeneous, lower-grade mineralization.

Filo Mining is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile’s Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina. Filo Mining is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies.





Share this article