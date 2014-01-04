Fire destroys Golden Goliath’s core-logging site, Ontario

Share this article

Golden Goliath Resources Ltd. [GNG-TSXV; GGTHF-OTC] reported that an overnight fire that started on a neighbouring property has destroyed the company’s core-logging facility it was using for the preliminary drill program on its 100%-owned Wish Ore project, located north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

No one was at either of the properties when the fire started, and Golden Goliath is thankful that no one was injured.

The core from drill hole W22-02 had been logged and photographed. However, the core was in core racks within the facility at the time of the fire. The core racks and core boxes were destroyed. Golden Goliath has been able to recover the core and has brought it to a facility in Sudbury, where its team is working to reassemble the drill hole from the logs and photographs.

The other three holes on the program were not in the core facility and were unaffected by the fire.

Paul Sorbara, CEO, commented: “We are very thankful that no one was injured in the fire and that we had finished logging and photographing W22-02 prior to the fire. While any results from that hole will have an asterisk beside them, due to the nature of the hole as a preliminary test, I am sure we will be able to reassemble enough of the hole to be confident of the results.”

Golden Goliath Resources is is focused on exploring and developing the gold and silver potential of properties in the Red Lake District of Ontario. The company also holds a 100% interest in the San Timoteo property in the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains of northwestern Mexico, as well as NSR royalties on several other nearby properties.

