Firefox drills 14.39 g/t gold over 13.85 metres at Mustajarvi, Finland

Share this article

Firefox Gold Corp. [FFOX-TSXV; FFOXF-OTCQB] reported additional results from its 2022 core drilling program at the company’s 100%-held Mustajarvi gold project in Lapland, Finland. Four holes returned significant near-surface, high-grade gold mineralization, highlighted by hole 22MJ006 in the East Target that returned a 13.85-metre interval averaging 14.39 g/t gold. Expressed in terms of grade-thickness, this interval measures 199 gram-metres of gold, the strongest mineralized interval yet drilled at Mustajarvi.

Details of several key drill intercepts include hole 22MJ006 that returned 13.85 metres at 14.39 g/t gold from 24.2 metres depth, including 5.65 metres at 25.02 g/t gold, including 1.0 metre at 59.70 g/t gold. Hole 22MJ006 returned 2.0 metres at 4.30 g/t gold from 11.0 metres depth.

Hole 22MJ005 returned 2.1 metres at 8.26 g/t gold from 33.6 metres depth, including 1.15 metres at 12.53 g/t gold. Hole 22MJ005 returned 0.8 metres at 65.28 g/t gold from 57.0 metres depth. Hole 22MJ011 returned 8.1 metres at 3.03 g/t gold from 7.9 metres depth. Hole 22MJ011 returned 2.0 metres at 5.11 g/t gold from 31.0 metres depth.

Firefox also reports results from seven additional drill holes in the first drill program at the Sarvi Project. There were no significant gold intercepts encountered in those holes, but work is ongoing to interpret those data and develop targets for the next round of drilling on the large property that adjoins Rupert Resources’ Area 1 discovery.

“These results continue to highlight the high-grade gold potential at Mustajarvi,” commented Carl Lofberg, President of Firefox Gold. “Gold mineralization intersected at the East Target starts immediately below shallow overburden and is characterized by multiple high-grade gold intervals that remain open at depth and along strike. We are still awaiting results from two more holes in the area, as well as new tests of the Gabbro Target and Central Zone.”

So far this year, 19 diamond drill holes, totalling 2,930 metres have been completed at Mustajarvi testing the East Target, the Gabbro Target and the Central Zone. The results reported herein are from the East Target and results are pending from seven additional holes, including those testing the Gabbro Target, the Central Zone extensions and the last two drill holes from the East Target.

The Mustajarvi Project lies along the highway between the cities of Kittila and Sodankyla, approximately 17 km east of Kittila.

Firefox further reports that the first round of drill testing of the Sarvi Project has been completed. In addition to follow-up of favourable trench results and other targets in the northwest of the property, several drillholes tested magnetic highs divided by a NE-SW structure with a corresponding magnetic low. Assays from all 12 holes have now been received, including the first five which were reported May 27, 2022. No significant gold intercepts were reported from the most recent seven drill holes; however, the program added considerable information to the geological database that will support continued target delineation and drilling. Drill collar information for all 12 holes can be found in Firefox news release dated May 27, 2022.

Finland is one of the top mining investment jurisdictions in the world as indicated by its multiple top-10 rankings in recent Fraser Institute Surveys of Mining Companies. Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold.





Share this article