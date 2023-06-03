Firefox Gold drills 3.16 g/t gold over 13.5 metres at Mustajarvi, Finland

Share this article

Firefox Gold Corp. [TSXV-FFOX; OTCQB-FFOXF] reported results from an additional six holes totalling 1,617.5 metres of drilling at the 100%-held Mustajarvi gold project in Lapland, Finland. The primary focus of the program was four holes (23MJ010-23MJ013) drilled to test for extensions to depth of the near-surface high-grade gold zone at the East Target.

Results confirm that gold mineralization extends deeper to the south, where the system plunges to the southwest and is very likely down dropped by faults south of the surface expression. These holes are the deepest expression of the East Target yet, with strong gold intercepts occurring at more than 250 metres below surface. Even though these holes were significant step outs to the south and southwest, the results demonstrate opportunity for expansion to depth and to the southwest.

Highlights from latest drilling at the East Target: Drill hole 23MJ013 intercepted 13.5m averaging 3.16 g/t Au, from 230.6m depth, including 1.0m at 18.42 g/t Au; and 1.0m at 5.31 g/t Au, from 271m depth; and 6.5m at 1.01 g/t Au, from 281.5m depth.

Drill hole 23MJ011 intercepted 3.6m averaging 5.96 g/t Au, from 236.3m depth, including 0.7m at 21.77 g/t Au; and 0.8m at 5.93 g/t Au, from 122.85m depth.

Five of the six drill holes encountered significant gold mineralization, as defined by intercepts above 0.5 g/t Au. The final two holes of the program (23MJ014 and 23MJ015) were collared in, or near, the Central Zone to test a new drilling orientation and a geophysical anomaly.

Carl Lofberg, CEO, commented, “Our newest drilling has extended the East Target mineralization 100 metres to the southwest and to more than 250 metres vertical depth. In doing so, we have confirmed a southwesterly plunge to the gold zone and picked up deeper gold intercepts across a major fault. These holes have defined a southern band of gold mineralization that needs much more drilling. Our latest results confirm that the gold remains open to southwest and downdip. Our next round of drill targets is already emerging from these new data. We look forward to having the drill back on site in the spring.”

The Mustajarvi Project lies along the highway between the cities of Kittila and Sodankyla, approximately 17 kilometres east of Kittila. The project remains at an early stage as FireFox and predecessor companies have drilled approximately 15,752 metres to date, and drilling has delineated three different lodes of gold mineralization along more than 1.5 km of strike so far.

Due to its near-surface high-grade nature, the company has been focusing most recently on the East Target. In addition to testing for extensions at depth, the most recent holes in the East Target attempted to intersect the modelled contact between the Savukoski Group ultramafic volcanic rocks and Sodankyla Group metasediments.

Finland is one of the top mining investment jurisdictions in the world as indicated by its multiple top-10 rankings in recent Fraser Institute Surveys of Mining Companies.

