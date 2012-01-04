Firefox Gold drills 5.06 g/t gold over 11.6 metres at Mustajarvi, Finland

Share this article

Firefox Gold Corp. [FFOX-TSXV; FFOXF-OTCQB] reported the final results from its 2021-2022 drilling program at the 100%-held Mustajarvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. The last two core holes (22MJ017 and 22MJ018) tested the East Target, which hosts the best drill hole to date from the project: 13.85 metres averaging 14.39 g/t gold in 22MJ006. Both of these drill holes encountered significant gold mineralization, sometimes coming to surface beneath thin glacial sediments.

Hole 22MJ018 returned multiple significant gold intervals starting near-surface and continuing to depths of approximately 80 metres, an extension of nearly 50 metres down-plunge from previous drilling at this location. The intercepts are summarized below, but in aggregate, the grade-thickness of gold mineralization in this hole is more than 110 gram-metres. Firefox has now drilled six holes into three different target areas at Mustajarvi with > 90 gram-metres of gold mineralization. These intercepts occur along more than 1.5km strike of the shear zone.

The strongest intercepts from both new holes are hole 22MJ017 that returned 1.0 metre at 9.42 g/t gold from 70.7 metres depth and 22MJ018 that returned 11.6 metres at 5.06 g/t gold from 10.3 metres depth, including 4.2 metres at 10.60 g/t gold from 17.7 metres depth. 22MJ018 returned 4.6 metres at 7.91 g/t gold from 77.2 metres depth, including 1.7 metres at 11.19 g/t gold from 77.20 metres depth.

“These results cap off a very successful program at Mustajarvi that has seen us drill many new gold intervals including three new +100 gram-metre holes,” commented Carl Lofberg, President. “While our structural model holds up well in the East Target, the team has also noted some potentially important changes in host rock and alteration. The strike length of the system is impressive and each round of drilling yields high-grade gold intercepts. We are hard at work on the evolving interpretation of the results and planning for more drilling in the last quarter of the year.”

The Mustajarvi Project lies along the highway between the cities of Kittila and Sodankyla, approximately 17 km east of Kittila. The property straddles the Mustajarvi Shear Zone (MSZ), a major right-lateral shear zone that has associated second and third-order structures which further dissect the project into separate structural zones. The project remains at an early stage as Firefox and predecessor companies have drilled approximately 11,644 metres to date.

Finland is one of the top mining investment jurisdictions in the world as indicated by its multiple top-10 rankings in recent Fraser Institute Surveys of Mining Companies. Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold.





