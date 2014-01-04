FireFox Gold drills 5.1 g/t gold over 20.4 metres at Mustajarvi, Finland

Share this article

FireFox Gold Corp. [FFOX-TSXV; FFOXF-OTCQB] reported results from the first four holes of the spring 2023 core drilling campaign at the 100%-held Mustajarvi gold project in Lapland, Finland. Drill holes 23MJ001, 23MJ002, 23MJ003 and 23MJ004 at the East Target all encountered several significant intervals of gold mineralization and extended the mineralization to the northwest, southwest, southeast, and downdip. Each hole yielded assays above 10.0 g/t gold. Highlights of selected intervals are shown below:

Drill hole 23MJ001 returned 11.95 metres averaging 9.69 g/t gold from 5.4 metres down hole (includes 0.3 metres of core loss), Including 0.75 metres at 94.50 g/t gold; 5.35 metres averaging 8.09 g/t gold from 37.25 metres down hole, including 0.85 metres at 28.87 g/t gold.

23MJ002 returned 7.35 metres averaging 2.40 g/t gold from 60.0 metres down hole, including 1.0 metre at 10.51 g/t gold; 9.00 metres averaging 1.06 g/t gold from 103.0 metres down hole.

23MJ003 returned 9.50 metres averaging 2.08 g/t gold from 155.5 metres down hole; 2.45 metres averaging 15.22 g/t gold from 248.65 metres down hole, including 1.45 metres at 24.16 g/t gold.

23MJ004 returned 20.45 metres averaging at 5.14 g/t gold from 12.0 metres down hole, including 0.75 metres at 23.92 g/t gold, including 3.15 metres at 13.69 g/t gold, including 0.9 metres at 20.83 g/t gold; 14.8 metres averaging 6.00 g/t gold from 54.0 metres down hole, including 3.45 metres at 19.43 g/t gold, including 1.55 metres at 34.72 g/t gold.

Carl Lofberg, CEO, commented: “The drill results from Mustajarvi continue to reveal thicker replacement-style gold mineralization that is very near surface. These four holes have filled in some gaps in the heart of the East Target and confirmed an expansion of the system to the south with a 120-metre step-out hole. These results also confirm the presence of at least two directions of controlling structures – the main lode has been confirmed as plunging to the southwest and deeper high-grade intercepts reinforce the importance of the northeast trending vein system. We have much more data on the way, as results from the final four holes of this drill program are still pending and our team has commenced a trenching program at Mustajarvi East.”

FireFox intends to release updated long and cross sections later in July, along with results from the final four drill holes in the spring 2023 drill program.

The Mustajarvi Project lies along the highway between the cities of Kittila and Sodankyla, approximately 17 km east of Kittila. The project remains at an early stage. FireFox and predecessor companies have drilled approximately 14,158 metres, and drilling has delineated three different lodes of gold mineralization along more than 1.5 km of strike so far. Due to its near-surface high-grade nature, the company has been focusing most recently on the East Target.

FireFox Gold has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 where it holds a large portfolio of prospective ground.

