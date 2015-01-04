Firefox Gold drills 59.12 g/t gold over 6.87 metres at Mustajarvi, Finland

Share this article

Firefox Gold Corp. [FFOX-TSXV; FFOXF-OTCQB] reported results from the final four holes of the spring 2023 core drilling campaign at the company’s 100%-held Mustajarvi gold project in Lapland, Finland.

Drill holes 23MJ005, 23MJ007, 23MJ008 and 23MJ009 at the East Target all encountered significant intervals of gold mineralization. Most encouraging were the holes to the southwest of the previous high-grade zone, which highlight the potential for significant expansion of the East Target in this direction. company geologists also conducted a limited test trenching campaign over the surface expression of the East Target. The first trench revealed bonanza grade gold mineralization including 6.87 metres that averaged 59.12 g/t gold on the basis of uncut results from 1-kilogram screen fire assays.

Drill hole 23MJ005 hit strong mineralization in an 80-metre step-out to the southwest from the previously drilled western-most high-grade hole. Results include 4.20 metres averaging 5.74 g/t gold from 60.8 metres down hole; 7.05m average 4.77 g/t gold from 68.0 metres down hole, including 1.0 metre at 20.8 g/t gold.

Drill hole 23MJ008 was a further 135-metre step-out to the southwest, for a total of approximately 215 metres step-out from the previous high-grade area. The hole included multiple intervals of significant gold from near surface to 180 metres depth, confirming the potential for expansion of the target in this direction. Results include 2.0 metres averaging 4.75 g/t gold from 29.0 metres down hole, including 0.8 metres at 11.1 g/t gold; 7.0 metres averaging 1.77 g/t gold from 112.0 metres down hole; 1.0 metres at 0.61 g/t gold from 180 metres down hole.

Drilled in the opposite orientation, drill hole 23MJ009 confirmed the continuity of the southwestern step-out between 23MJ005 and the historic high-grade holes, with multiple gold intervals between 75 and 156 metres down hole. Highlights of the results include 5.55 metres averaging at 4.45 g/t gold from 75.55 metres down hole.

Carl Lofberg, CEO, commented: “We are very pleased with these exciting step-out drill holes from the high-grade East Target. New mineralization amid thick zones of alteration located more than 200 metres southwest from previous drilling is a significant indication of the expansion potential of Mustajarvi. The East Target remains open to the south, southwest, and northeast. It is also exciting that our first attempt to trench into the system from surface has revealed such high grades beneath only a few metres of glacial overburden. This trenching exercise improves our understanding of the shallow gold shape, its orientation, and the controls on bonanza grade. We are very much looking forward to bringing the drill back to Mustajarvi in August.”

Two trenches were excavated through the glacial overburden into weathered bedrock. The purposes of the test trenching were to evaluate conditions for possible additional trenching, gather structural information about foliation, veining, and faulting, and to sample the newly exposed bedrock. The team collected diamond saw channel samples from both trenches. Trench 1 included approximately 10.0 metres of contiguous gold mineralization, including individual uncut values of 256 g/t gold, 72.5 g/t gold, 52.8 g/t gold, and 45.02 g/t gold. During the sampling, geologists reported the presence of considerable coarse gold, so all samples were analysed by screen fire assay. Trench 2, located north of the main gold system, contained much lower gold grades, but it provided useful structural measurements and data points for the geological model.

The Mustajarvi Project lies along the highway between the cities of Kittila and Sodankyla, approximately 17 kilometres east of Kittila. The project remains at an early stage as Firefox and predecessor companies have drilled approximately 14,158 metres to date. Drilling has delineated three different lodes of gold mineralization along more than 1.5 km of strike so far. Due to its near-surface high-grade nature, the company has been focusing most recently on the East Target.

Firefox also completed two test trenches at the East Target to evaluate conditions for possible additional trenching, gather structural information about foliation, veining, and faulting, and to sample the surface exposure of the system.

Channel sampling of Trench 1 returned high-grade mineralization in multiple contiguous samples, including 6.87 metres that averaged 59.12 g/t gold on an uncut basis. Individual bonanza grade samples in the interval include: 0.84 metres at 256 g/t gold, 0.77 metres at 72.5 g/t gold, 1.02 metres at 52.8 g/t, and 1.15 metres at 45.02 g/t gold.

Firefox geologists also collected some large samples for heavy mineral and gold separation work.

While gold was highly anomalous in much of Trench 2, only one of the channel samples exceeded 0.5 g/t gold, that sample contained 2.92 g/t gold over 1.56 metres. In addition, the team collected six rock chip samples from the trench, apart from the channel sampling, one of which contained 15 g/t gold.

Share this article