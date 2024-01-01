First Atlantic Nickel and Colorado School of Mines launch research partnership to explore hydrogen potential in Newfoundland

Share this article

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. [TSXV: FAN; OTCQB: FANCF; FSE: P21] reported a strategic research partnership with Colorado School of Mines to explore geologic hydrogen as an energy source. This collaboration will focus on two significant ophiolite complexes in Newfoundland, Canada: the St. Anthony Ophiolite Complex (Atlantis Project, 103 km²) and the Pipestone Ophiolite Complex (Atlantic Nickel Project, 71 km²). Both projects are 100%-owned by First Atlantic and encompass extensive ultramafic rock formations, characterized by awaruite-bearing serpentinized peridotites, which are key indicators of geologic hydrogen.

First Atlantic Nickel continues to advance its core operations focusing on exploring and drilling for awaruite nickel-iron alloy mineralization, which can be processed without smelting to create a secure, reliable supply of nickel for North America while reducing dependence on foreign nations for processing. This approach directly strengthens the resilience of North America’s critical minerals supply chain. While maintaining this primary focus, the company has established a strategic research partnership with Colorado School of Mines that leverages existing drilling data and exploration results from its Newfoundland ophiolite projects. The exploration data provided to Colorado School of Mines will support academic research on geological hydrogen as a potential energy source, with the ability to realize additional value from the project.

“Geologic hydrogen systems are a combination of mineral systems and natural gas systems. In our group, we have the unique combination of expertise from both the mining industry and oil and gas industry to advance geologic hydrogen exploration and stimulated hydrogen monitoring,” said Dr. Yaoguo Li from Colorado School of Mines.

Academic research has established awaruite (Ni₃Fe) as a reliable indicator mineral for hydrogen-rich geological environments.

The research will focus on two properties wholly owned by First Atlantic hosting major ophiolite complexes.

Atlantis Project (St. Anthony Ophiolite Complex): Located in northwestern Newfoundland, the St. Anthony Ophiolite Complex spans 103 km² across two ultramafic massifs (60 km² and 43 km²). This flat-lying, thrusted sequence of oceanic lithosphere includes a mantle section dominated by serpentinized harzburgite and dunite—peridotite subtypes rich in olivine. Historical exploration identified nickel and chromium mineralization, with recent surveys confirming the presence of awaruite in serpentinized zones. The complex’s shallow structural orientation facilitates surface access to potential hydrogen-producing formations, making it an ideal study site.

Atlantic Nickel Project (Pipestone Ophiolite Complex): Covering 71 km², this project features a 30 km long ultramafic belt within the Pipestone Ophiolite Complex. Unlike the Atlantis Project, the Pipestone Ophiolite exhibits a steep to near-vertical dip, suggesting a depth extent exceeding several kilometres. First Atlantic Nickel recently reported a new discovery at the RPM Zone, intersecting 0.24% nickel and 0.32% chromium over 383.1 meters of serpentinized peridotite hosting disseminated awaruite, with no cutoff in mineralization depth, indicating continuity of hydrogen-producing environment. The complex’s deep structure aligns with models of hydrogen retention, where lithostatic pressure at depths beyond 1 km could trap gas within zones of low permeability.

The company’s partnership with the Colorado School of Mines will employ a comprehensive suite of techniques to evaluate hydrogen potential.

Geophysical Surveys: Magnetic, gravity, and seismic methods will delineate subsurface structures and identify fault systems that may channel or trap hydrogen.

Remote Sensing: Hyperspectral imaging and satellite data will detect surface mineral signatures linked to serpentinization (e.g., serpentine and magnetite).

Soil and Gas Sampling: Surface measurements will quantify hydrogen emissions, providing evidence of active generation and leakage.

Rock Sampling and Drill Core Analysis: Petrographic and geochemical analyses will assess serpentinization extent, awaruite abundance, and hydrogen saturation in mineral phases.

These integrated methods aim to construct a 3D model of hydrogen distribution, pinpointing high-potential zones for further exploration or stimulation.

The research program has three primary goals: first, to discover and map potential geologic hydrogen resources within Newfoundland’s ophiolite complexes; second, to develop exploration techniques for these resources; and third, to establish efficient hydrogen generation methodologies from serpentinized ultramafic rocks. Geologic hydrogen has the potential to be a large-scale source of hydrogen that is cheaper and safer than traditional methods of hydrogen production that rely on oil and gas.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) highlighted awaruite’s potential, stating, “The development of awaruite deposits in other parts of Canada may help alleviate any prolonged shortage of nickel concentrate. Awaruite, a natural iron-nickel alloy, is much easier to concentrate than pentlandite, the principal sulfide of nickel.”

The development of awaruite resources is crucial, given China’s control in the global nickel market. Chinese companies refine and smelt 68% to 80% of the world’s nickel12 and control an estimated 84% of Indonesia’s nickel output, the largest worldwide supply. Awaruite is a cleaner source of nickel that reduces dependence on foreign processing controlled by China, leading to a more secure and reliable supply for North America’s stainless steel and electric vehicle industries.

