First Nordic Metals starts geophysics at Storjuktan, Sweden

First Nordic Metals Corp. [TSXV-FNM; OTCQB-FNMCF; FSE-HEG0] provided an exploration update on its 100%-owned Storjuktan project, located on the Gold Line belt in northern Sweden, approximately 30 km north of the company’s flagship Barsele project. At Storjuktan, the company’s glacial till geochemical survey, which started several weeks ago, is progressing well and the company has recently commenced a property-wide geophysical survey.

Taj Singh, president and CEO of First Nordic, commented: “Storjuktan already has one highly prospective target advancing towards drilling – the 5.5 km Nippas target – but 90% of the project area has not had any significant geochemical and geophysical work carried out on it. We believe there is high potential for the discovery of other exciting targets at Storjuktan.

“The fall will be a busy and exciting period for FNM, with key technical programs being carried out at multiple high-priority projects on the Gold Line belt (including Paubacken and Klippen). With the adjacent, resource-stage Barsele project as our foundation, our near-term aims are to progress our advanced targets through drilling and to discover new targets on what we believe will be Europe’s next major gold camp.”

First Nordic has commenced its UAV magnetic geophysical survey over the entire 25,000 hectares of the Storjuktan project area. Approximately 35% of the survey has been completed at the time of this news release and the survey is projected to be completed by the end of September, weather permitting. Radia Oy, an industry leader in UAV magnetic surveys, has been commissioned to conduct the 5,193-line-kilometre survey. The survey will be flown on 50-metre-spaced lines at an average height of 45 metres.

Following completion of the survey, the data will be systematically interpreted to map the underlying geology and structural architecture of the Storjuktan project area in detail.

The survey has two objectives: mapping of the structural architecture of the northern portion of the Gold Line belt for target definition in areas where surficial geochemical anomalies have been observed; and) identification of new targets within the Storjuktan project area, where no exploration activities have taken place to date.

Storjuktan surface till geochemistry survey

The company has collected approximately 6,500 B-horizon glacial till samples, representing approximately 30 per cent of the total coverage area planned for 2024. Glacial till sampling will continue through the fall. The survey is designed to cover the remaining 20,000 hectares of the 25,000-hectare project area. A high-density sample spacing is used (15-metre-by-75-metre sample spacing) to identify anomalous areas. All samples are screened using XRF (X-ray fluorescence) analysis for gold pathfinder elements and samples from anomalous areas will be sent for gold assay at an external laboratory.

The company’s work plans for its other 100%-owned projects remain on track; this includes: Klippen project: top-of-bedrock/base-of-till (BoT) drilling to start – October 2024; Storjuktan project (Nippas target): BoT drilling – Q4 2024; Paubacken project (Harpsund target): BoT drilling – Q4 2024; Paubacken project (Aida target): BoT and diamond drilling – Q1 2025.

The Storjuktan project is a large, early-stage project strategically positioned north of the company’s Barsele project. It consists of seven contiguous licences covering 30,000 hectares located in the northern portion of the Gold Line belt. The Storjuktan project contains over 60 km of the Gold Line structure. All mineralization discovered to date shows a spatial relationship to this structural corridor, occurring mainly on second-order and third-order splay structures.

The company’s flagship asset is the Barsele gold project, located in Sweden and in a joint venture with senior gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. [AEM-TSX, NYSE]. Immediately surrounding the Barsele project, First Nordic is the 100% owner of a district-scale licence position of close to 100,000 hectares on Gold Line belt. Additionally, in northern Finland, First Nordic is the 100% owner of a district-scale position covering the entire Oijarvi greenstone belt.

