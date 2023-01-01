First Phosphate drills a 2-metre vein at Begin-Lamarche Project, Quebec

Share this article

First Phosphate Corp. [CSE-PHOS; OTC-FRSPF; FSE-KD0] reported a second set of assay results from the ongoing 25,000-metre drill program at its Bégin-Lamarche project in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada. In total 16,435 metres of drilling have been completed to date and assays have now been returned for 5,642 metres since drilling began in February 2024.

Highlights: Phosphate Mountain Zone: Hole BL-24-82 intersected 2 metres of massive apatite while other drill holes in this zone continued to yield core results of 30%+ apatite. Drill hole BL-24-48 intersected 15.01% P 2 O 5 (phosphate) over 7.65 metres from a depth of 36.9 m including one assay of 31.24% P 2 O 5 over 1.1 metres.

Northern Zone: Drill hole BL-24-36 intersected 6.83% P 2 O 5 over 108.0 m starting at a depth of 234.0 metres. Drill hole BL-24-44 intersected 7.48% P 2 O 5 over 90.6 metres starting at a depth of 192.4 metres.

Northwestern Zone: Drill hole BL-24-49 intersected 8.65% P 2 O 5 over 33.0 metres from a depth of 72.5 metres.

Southern Zone: Drill hole BL-24-43 intersected 5.41% P 2 O 5 over 258.0 mteres from a depth of 111.0 metres.

“Drilling at the Phosphate Mountain Zone continues to deliver phosphate strong mineralization,””said John Passalacqua, CEO. “The Mountain and Northern Zones show high-grade phosphate on surface while the Southern Zone shows large tonnage potential over a strike length of 1.5 km.”

Apatite is very common as an accessory mineral in igneous and metamorphic rocks where it is the most common phosphate mineral form to be found.

A total of 15 drill holes have been completed to date in the Phosphate Mountain Zone and continue to show high apatite-bearing peridotite visually containing from 30% to 80% apatite over widths of up to 87 m. Drill hole BL-24-82 intersected massive apatite over a length of 2.0 metres.

Drill hole BL-24-48 intersected 15.01% P 2 O 5 over 7.65 metres from a depth of 36.9 metres including one assay of 31.24% P 2 O 5 over 1.1 metres. Another high-grade intersection yielded 13.98% P 2 O 5 over 8.25 metres starting at a depth of 91.05 metres. These two intersections are outside of the main mineralized zone, this hole was drilled at the opposite direction of the main zone, where up to 87 metres of 30%+ apatite bearing peridotite was intersected.

Expanded drilling in the Northern Zone continues to confirm grades and widths intersected since the beginning of the current drilling program. Drill hole BL-24-36 intersected 6.83% P 2 O 5 over 108.0 metres starting at a depth of 234.0 metres. Drill hole BL-24-44 intersected 7.48% P 2 O 5 over 90.6 m starting at a depth of 192.4 metres. The 2024 results to date indicate that there are 4 mineralized phosphate layers ranging from 60 m to 100 m in thickness within a 500-metre thick mineralized envelope starting at surface and continuing to a depth of 300 metres.

Northwestern Zone: Drill hole BL-24-49 intersected 8.65% P 2 O 5 over 33.0 metres from a depth of 72.5 metres including a section of 11.48% P 2 O 5 over 9.5 metres where higher apatite was encountered.

Southern Zone: Results from the Southern Zone continue to yield large intersections of over 100 metres of phosphate mineralization. Drill hole BL-24-43 intersected 5.41% P 2 O 5 over 258.0 metres starting at a depth of 111.0 metres. Drill hole-24-43 also confirmed the presence of higher grade phosphate at depth where two intersections returned 7.65% P 2 O 5 over 24.0 metres and 8.06% P 2 O 5 over 25.0 metres.

First Phosphate is a mineral development company fully dedicated to extracting and purifying phosphate for the production of cathode active material for the Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery industry.

First Phosphate is committed to producing at high purity level, at full ESG standard and with low anticipated carbon footprint. First Phosphate plans to vertically integrate from mine source directly into the supply chains of major North American LFP battery producers that require battery grade LFP cathode active material emanating from a consistent and secure supply source. First Phosphate holds over 1,500 km2 of royalty-free district-scale land claims in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Region of Quebec that it is actively developing. First Phosphate properties consist of rare anorthosite igneous phosphate rock that generally yields high purity phosphate material devoid of high concentrations of harmful elements.

