First Tellurium receives Deer Horn Project geophysics results, British Columbia

First Tellurium Corp. [CSE-FTEL; OTC-FSTTF] has received interpretive data from Campbell & Walker Geophysics regarding the company’s 2023 induced polarization geophysical survey at the Deer Horn property in west-central British Columbia. Dr. Lee Groat, the company’s qualified person and adviser, is now preparing a summary report for presentation to the company.

“This is important data for us,” said First Tellurium president and CEO Tyrone Docherty. “The objective of the interpretation is to help us better understand the size and dynamics of the mineralized zone, which has expanded significantly over the past two years, and give us additional guidance for our next round of exploration at Deer Horn.”

Exploration at Deer Horn in 2023 expanded the known mineralized zone to approximately 17.5 km2 with a growing copper porphyry and high-grade gold/silver/tellurium. This work also confirmed a crucial structural connection between the property’s Pond copper porphyry and gold-silver-tellurium systems.

First Tellurium’s unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies.

