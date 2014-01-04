Focus Graphite drills 14.28% Cg over 92.42 metres at Lac Tetepisca, Quebec

Share this article

Focus Graphite Inc. [FMS-TSXV; FCSMF-OTCQX; FKC-FSE] reported results for the first five holes from the company’s 2022 exploration and definition drilling program at its 100%-owned Lac Tetepisca graphite project, located southwest of the Manicouagan reservoir in the Cote-Nord administrative region of Quebec, on the Nitassinan of the Pessamit Innu.

Between March 3 and November 17, 2022, Focus completed 14,900.5 metres of core drilling from 74 holes, including 6,640.2 metres of definition drilling from 27 deep holes along strike of its Manicouagan Ouest graphitic corridor (MOGC) deposit. The results reported today are for five deep definition holes drilled on sections at 50-metre interval over a 200-metre strike length section of the MOGC deposit, between line 6+50S and line 8+50S.

Highlights: Hole LT-22-130, drilled at -65 degrees to a vertical depth of 198.5 metres on section L6+50S, intersected 86.66 metres grading 15% Cg (graphitic carbon) (from 93.6 metres to 197.3 metres, including 60.1 metres grading 17.71% Cg (from 105 metres to 177 metres).

Hole LT-22-131, drilled at -65◦ to a vertical depth of 198.5 metres on section L7+00S, intersected 92.42 metres grading 14.28% Cg (from 90 metres to 200.7 metres, including 67 metres grading 16.03% Cg (from 106.9 metres to 198.6 metres).

Hole LT-22-132, drilled at -65◦ to a vertical depth of 201.2 metres on section L7+50S, intersected 91.83 metres grading 13.84% Cg (from 86.5 metres to 196.4 metres, including 53.75 metres grading 16.43% Cg (from 101.7 metres to 166 metres); 16.08 metres grading 16.44% Cg (from 174.8 metres to 194 metres).

Hole LT-22-133, drilled at -65◦ to a vertical depth of 209.3 metres on section L8+00S, intersected 75.72 metres grading 16.28 per cent Cg (from 125.5 metres to 213.2 metres; see the associated table).

Hole LT-22-134, drilled at -65◦ to a vertical depth of 219.4 metres on section L8+50S, intersected 83.01 metres grading 15.74% Cg (from 119 metres to 215.2 metres).

“We’re thrilled to kick off 2023 with these terrific results from Lac Tetepisca,” said Marc Roy, president and CEO. “They demonstrate excellent continuity in the thickness and graphitic carbon grades of the main graphite mineralization at depth and along strike of the MOGC deposit, and they continue to illustrate the potential for a significant extension of the deposit at depth. We look forward to the results of the 22 other deep definition holes drilled last year, which are expected to arrive in the coming months, and will then be combined with those of the 106 holes drilled by the company from 2014 to 2020 to form the basis of an updated mineral resource estimate for the MOCG deposit tentatively planned for Q3 2023.”

Focus Graphite’s Lac Tetepisca graphite project is located in the southwest Manicouagan reservoir area of the Cote-Nord region of Quebec, one of North America’s leading emerging flake graphite districts. The project lies on the Nitassinan of the Pessamit, 234 km north-northwest of the city of Baie-Comeau, an industrial city located where the Manicouagan River intersects the north shore of the St. Lawrence River. It comprises two contiguous properties, Lac Tetepisca and Lac Tetepisca Nord. Together, the two properties form a block of 126 map-designated claims (total area: 6,785.14 hectares).

The Lac Tetepisca project is accessible year-round by way of a network of secondary gravel roads that extend north from Highway 389, 10 km to the south of the Manic 5 hydroelectric power station.

The Lac Tetepisca project hosts the Manicouagan Ouest graphitic corridor graphite deposit with a pit-constrained indicated resource of 59.3 million tonnes (Mt) grading 10.61% graphitic carbon for an estimated content of 6.3 Mt of natural flake graphite (in situ), and an inferred resource of 14.9 Mt grading 11.06% Cg for an estimated content of 1.6 Mt of natural flake graphite (in situ).

Focus also holds a significant equity position in graphene applications developer Grafoid Inc.





