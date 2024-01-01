Fokus Mining drills Galloway Project, Quebec

Share this article

Fokus Mining Corp. [TSXV: FKM; OTCQB: FKMCF; FSE: F7E1] provided an update for its 2024–2025 exploration program on the Galloway Property, located in Abitibi, Quebec, along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Fault, between the Rouyn-Noranda and Kerr-Addison mining camps.

The Galloway Project outlined a NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource of 1.42 million ounces of gold (41.2 Mt at 1.07 g/t Au) at US$1,750/oz, or 1.79 million ounces (57.5 Mt at 0.97 g/t Au) at US$1,960/oz.

This press release highlights the recent drilling results and provides update on Phase 1 exploration program.

The company is announcing results from the extension of drill hole GA-24-91, which targeted the RB (Renault-Bay) deposit, as well as from drill holes GA-25-93, GA-25-94, and GA-25-95, which intersected the Hurd target at the Galloway Project. Highlights include the following.

Philippe MacKay, President and CEO, commented: “Results from Phase 1 of our exploration program consistently demonstrate robust geological continuity and mineralization, reinforcing the Galloway Project’s potential. Recent results from the Hurd target, located 300 metres northeast of RB, highlight the presence of multiple broad mineralized zones that continue to expand across the property. The data suggest a significant gold system with meaningful copper intersections, indicating potential for an open-pit bulk-tonnage operation. Drilling completed earlier in Phase 1 confirmed the presence of a higher-grade core at depth within the Hendrick zone, supporting the potential for a bulk-tonnage underground operation. At GP and RB, drilling extended the near-surface mineralized footprint along strike, further reinforcing the potential for a larger-scale open-pit configuration. With the TITAN survey now finalized, the Company is preparing to initiate Phase II of drilling, which will focus on refining known zones and testing new targets across the Galloway property.”

RB Target – Hole GA-25-91 (Extension): 0.64 g/t AuEq (0.60 g/t Au and 0.03% Cu) over 12.0 metres, including 1.87 g/t AuEq (1.81 g/t Au and 0.05% Cu) over 1.5 metres; 1.07 g/t AuEq (1.03 g/t Au and 0.04% Cu) over 1.5 metres.

Hole GA-25-91 (Extension): 0.61 g/t AuEq (0.47 g/t Au and 0.11% Cu) over 18.0m, including 1.52 g/t AuEq (1.46 g/t Au and 0.05% Cu) over 1.5m.

Hurd Target – Hole GA-25-93: 0.90 g/t AuEq (0.64 g/t Au and 0.21% Cu) over 33.0m, including 1.67 g/t AuEq (1.18 g/t Au and 0.38% Cu) over 10.1m.

Hole GA-25-94: 0.81 g/t AuEq (0.64 g/t Au and 0.13% Cu) over 30.0m, including 1.19 g/t AuEq (1.01 g/t Au and 0.14% Cu) over 1.5m; 1.19 g/t AuEq (1.05 g/t Au and 0.11% Cu) over 6.0m.

Hole GA-25-95: 0.72 g/t AuEq (0.66 g/t Au and 0.05% Cu) over 16.5m, including 2.26 g/t AuEq (2.19 g/t Au and 0.05% Cu) over 1.5m; .42 g/t AuEq (1.35 g/t Au and 0.05% Cu) over 1.5m and 0.80 g/t AuEq (0.67 g/t Au and 0.10% Cu) over 14.5m, including 1.27 g/t AuEq (1.04 g/t Au and 0.17% Cu) over 1.5m; 0.81 g/t AuEq (0.69 g/t Au and 0.09% Cu) over 15.0m, including 2.70 g/t AuEq (2.22 g/t Au and 0.37% Cu) over 1.5m and 1.67 g/t AuEq (1.47 g/t Au and 0.15% Cu) over 1.0m.

Results from Phase 1 highlight the potential for significant resource growth at depth within the Hendrick deposit. Drilling has revealed a higher-grade core that may support an underground bulk-tonnage mining scenario. In addition, mineralization at the GP and RB deposits continues to expand, with an open-pit tonnage potential now traced over more than 750 metres along a southwest–northeast strike.

Importantly, positive results at the Hurd target, located approximately 300 metres from the RB zone, confirm the presence of a large and continuous gold-copper system across the Galloway property, one that remains open in multiple directions and continues to show strong potential discovery.

In parallel, the company completed its TITAN DCIP (Deep-Penetrating Direct Current Induced Polarization) geophysical survey, covering the west side of the Galloway Property. The Fokus technical team is currently analyzing the data and comparing results to known resource zones. Final geophysical interpretations are expected within the next week and will be announced alongside the details of the upcoming Phase II drill program, which will focus on new discovery targets surrounding the expanding resource base.

Fokus Mining is focused on acquiring and exploring precious metal deposits in Quebec, particularly in the Abitibi region, 20 km West of Rouyn-Noranda, with its Galloway Project.

The 100%-owned Galloway Project covers an area of 2,925.91 hectares and is located just north of the Cadillac-Larder Lake Fault, which extends for more than 100 km. Numerous gold deposits are associated with the structure and its subsidiaries.

