Forge Resources discovers new visible gold at Alotta Project, Yukon

Forge Resources Corp. [CSE: FRG; OTCQB: FRGGF; FSE: 5YZ] reported the discovery of two additional occurrences of visible gold in ALT-25-008 and provide observations from the final hole of Phase 1 program at the Alotta Project, Yukon Territory. The company confirms all five holes drilled in Phase 1 contain porphyry-style mineralization, veining and alteration over a 4 km by 2 km area.

All drill holes to date have intersected mineralized and altered porphyritic intrusions believed to be part of the regionally significant Casino Suite, a Late Cretaceous igneous suite that hosts significant porphyry and vein style mineral deposits across the Dawson Range Gold Belt, including the Casino Cu-Mo-Au porphyry deposit.

Assays pending. The company will provide further updates as results become available.

PJ Murphy, CEO stated: “We’re incredibly excited about finding four separate occurrences of visible gold at our Alotta Project in the Yukon. The pending assay results will be critical in shaping our exploration strategy for 2025 and beyond. With every step we’re seeing the potential emerging, and we’re gaining a clearer picture of what this asset could become.”

During logging and processing of hole ALT-25-008, multiple cm-scale quartz veins were observed to host bismuthinite and visible gold. Visible gold has now been identified in both 2025 drill holes at the Payoff Zone (ALT-25-008 and ALT-25-009).

Based on the presence of abundant chlorite alteration and polymetallic veins that include sulphide minerals such as sphalerite, galena and arsenopyrite, it is believed that drilling at the Payoff Zone to date is intersecting cooler-temperature, high-grade veining and mineralization styles that often lie on the flanks of higher temperature porphyry centres. The presence of highly brecciated granodiorite and quartz feldspar porphyry indicates the drill hole pierced the edges of the porphyritic intrusion, and the higher temperature parts of the system remain untested.

Phase 1 of the 2025 drill program successfully tested for the presence of porphyry style mineralization at the Alotta property. The five holes drilled (ALT-25-007 to ALT-25-011) were designed to test geochemical and geophysical anomalies in an area with little to no outcrop. All holes successfully intercepted porphyry alteration, veining and mineralization.

Initial data from Phase 1 drilling has shown that a significant mineralizing system underlies a large area of the Alotta property. Holes ALT-25-008 and -009, along with the first holes from 2023, have identified a zone of elevated gold possibly part of a gold enriched halo at the edges of the main mineralized centre. Similarly, holes ALT-25-010 and -011 have drilled through the moderately to strongly altered and brecciated contact between the Whitehorse Suite and the Alotta porphyry. Epidote, chlorite and sericite alteration with locally developed secondary biotite indicates that this area is also likely peripheral to centre of the system.

At this time, we interpret the presence of pyrrhotite in veins and locally disseminated through the porphyry as being related to the emplacement of the porphyries into carbonaceous schists of the Yukon-Tanana terrane country rocks. These are found in abundance in the western and northern parts of the property, and presumably at depth.

The Alotta property now consists of 230 mineral claims that covers approximately 4,723 hectares in a similar geological setting to Western Copper and Gold’s Casino deposit located 50 km to the southeast. The Casino deposit is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold porphyry mining projects in the world.

Forge also holds an 80% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.





