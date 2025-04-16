Forge Resources to drill Alotta Project, Yukon

Share this article

Forge Resources Corp. [CSE: FRG; OTCQB: FRGGF; FSE: 5YZ] has mobilized for its previously announced 2025 drill program at the Alotta Project, Yukon Territory. The re-establishment of camps and the construction of drill pads started on May 26, and the drill was transported to the project on June 2. The exploration program is on schedule, and it is anticipated that drilling will commence by the end of the week.

The first drill hole will test approximately 800 metres east of ALT-23-001/002. As announced on Feb. 29, 2024, hole ALT-23-001 intercepted 211.65 metres of 0.46 g/t gold from the first ever diamond drill hole on the property.

Lorne Warner, PGeo, president of Forge Resources, stated: “We are excited to restart our phase 2 drilling program. Based on the previous year’s successful results and quality of targets, we have high expectations of further success. I anticipate being in camp for most of the drilling to help guide the program and observe the cores alongside our partnered operators, Archer Cathro.”

As announced April 16, 2025, the Forge technical team, in collaboration with Archer Cathro and Associates, has designed a summer exploration program comprising up to 4,000 metres of diamond drilling across 12 proposed diamond drill holes, each with an average depth of 300 to 350 metres. These efforts will be directed toward step-out drilling within the Payoff zone and untested coincident geophysical and geochemical anomalies across a 4 km-by-one-km area. The company’s drill plan for the 2025 season intends to evaluate the most promising drill locations based on their respective merits to test for porphyry-style mineralization.

Additionally, the company plans to undertake further reconnaissance drilling on the Payoff target areas this season. This zone exhibits substantial surface mineralization, with highly anomalous concentrations of gold, copper and molybdenum identified from rock and soil samples. These targets represent areas of the property where significant (greater than one gram/tonne gold) rock values have been observed on the surface.

To date, Forge Resources has completed six widely spaced diamond drill holes, totalling 2,659 metres. All holes encountered significant gold, copper and molybdenum mineralization typically associated with quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration within semi-crowded to crowded quartz-plagioclase porphyry. Mineralization includes disseminated and fracture-controlled pyrite and pyrrhotite, along with minor chalcopyrite and molybdenite linked to quartz veins and microveins.

Compilation of prior drilling data indicates potentially economic mineralization correlated with coincident induced polarization, chargeability highs, moderate-to-high resistivities and magnetic lows.

The Alotta property consists of 230 mineral claims that cover approximately 4,723 hectares in a similar geological setting to Western Copper and Gold’s Casino deposit 50 km southeast. The Casino deposit is one of the most economic, greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world, which is ranked as one of the top 10 largest, undeveloped, copper-gold porphyry deposits in the world.

Forge Resources is focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project consisting of 230 mineral claims that cover 4,723 hectares in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon territory of Canada.

In addition, the company holds an 80% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

Share this article