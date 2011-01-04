Fortis B.C. partnering with Suncor to build hydrogen pilot plant, British Columbia

Share this article

Fortis B.C. Energy Inc. [FTS-TSX] is planning to partner with Suncor Energy Inc. [SU-TSX] and Hazer Group Ltd. to build a hydrogen pilot project at Suncor’s Burrard Terminal on tidewater at Port Moody on Burrard Inlet.

The $11 million pilot project, partly supported with grants from the provincial government’s Clean B.C. Fund, will produce hydrogen from natural gas. The carbon by-product produced at the plant will be stored as solid synthetic graphite that can be sold for manufacturing or industrial use.

If the pilot project advances to the full commercial stage, the plant would produce up to 2,500 tonnes of hydrogen per year, or the equivalent annual natural gas usage of about 3,300 B.C. households.

Engineering and design work is currently underway. Fortis B.C. said a prototype for testing is expected to be constructed on-site by the end of next year.

