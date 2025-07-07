Fortuna Mining advances Diamba Sud Gold Project, Senegal

Share this article

Fortuna Mining Corp. [NYSE: FSM; TSX: FVI] reported an updated Mineral Resource estimate as of July 7, 2025, for the Diamba Sud Gold Project located in Senegal, West Africa. All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in US dollars.

Highlights of the Inpit Mineral Resource Update: Indicated Mineral Resource of 724,000 gold ounces, representing a 53 percent increase since year-end 2024. Inferred Mineral Resource of 285,000 gold ounces, reflecting a 93% increase since year-end 2024.

Initial Inferred Mineral Resource estimates for the Southern Arc and Moungoundi deposits, containing 194,000 ounces and 31,000 ounces of gold, respectively.

Preliminary Economic Analysis (PEA) underway, with completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2025. Exploration drilling at Southern Arc continues focusing on infilling drilling to upgrade Inferred Resources and expansion drilling where mineralization remains open at shallow depths to the south and east of the defined deposit limits.

Fortuna estimates that the Diamba Sud Gold Project comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 14.2 Mt averaging 1.59 g/t gold, containing 724,000 ounces of gold, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 6.2 Mt averaging 1.44 g/t containing 285,000 ounces of gold.

The updated Mineral Resource estimate is based on new drilling completed between July 2024 to July 2025, comprising 243 holes totaling 31,652 metres. The data collected improved the geological interpretation and resource modelling for Area A, Area D, Karakara, Western Splay, and Kassassoko. It also contributed to the expansion of Diamba Sud’s pipeline of emerging deposits, with the first-time resource estimates for Southern Arc and Moungoundi. Expansion drilling at these deposits, along with the drilling of new targets, is planned for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Fortuna Mining has three operating mines and a portfolio of exploration projects in Argentina, Côte d’Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru, as well as the Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal.

