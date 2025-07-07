Fortuna Mining drills 22.7 g/t gold over 21.6 metres at Southern Arc, Diamba Sud Gold Project, Senegal

Share this article

Fortuna Mining Corp. [NYSE: FSM; TSX: FVI] reported additional exploration drilling results from the Southern Arc deposit at the Diamba Sud Gold Project located in Senegal, West Africa, following the July 7, 2025 resource update.

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration at Fortuna, commented, “Exploration drilling at the Southern Arc deposit has continued beyond the data cut-off date for its maiden resource estimate, returning several high-grade intercepts. Highlights include drillhole DSDD488, which intersected 22.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 21.6 metres from a downhole depth of 53 metres.”

Weedon continued, “These results further demonstrate the potential for resource growth at Diamba Sud. The deposit remains open to the south, east, and at depth, with current drilling only extending to approximately 150 meters. Drilling is scheduled to resume in September, following the end of the rainy season, with further results expected by year-end.”

Southern Arc Deposit drilling highlights include 6.3 g/t gold over 18.2 metres from 31 metres in hole DSDD418. Hole DSDD440 returned 6.3 g/t gold over 16.8 metres. Hole DSDD444 returned 4.5 g/t gold over 32 metres. Refer to original press release for complete drill results.

Exploration drilling at Southern Arc has been a key focus for the Diamba Sud project with a further 152 reverse circulation (RC) and diamond core drill holes for a total of 21,234 metres completed since the previous exploration update. The program at Southern Arc has been paused for the rainy season with drilling expected to resume in mid-September.

Of the 152 drill holes, 53 were completed after the data cutoff for Southern Arc’s maiden Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 3.9 Mt averaging 1.57 g/t Au and containing 194 koz of gold and will, along with additional drilling planned for the fourth quarter of 2025, be included in an updated resource estimate planned for the first quarter of 2026.

Mineralization at Southern Arc occurs as variable fine stockwork vein arrays to diffuse pyrite-silica flooding and has a strong correlation with certain of the tectonic breccias and carbonate units and commonly demonstrates an extensive hematite alteration association, similar to the other prospects and deposits at Diamba Sud. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike to the south and east.

Fortuna Mining has three operating mines and a portfolio of exploration projects in Argentina, Côte d’Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru, as well as the Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal.

Share this article