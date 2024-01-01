Fortuna Mining drills 4.5 g/t gold over 37.4 metres at Kingfisher and 11.2 g/t gold over 5.6 metres at Sunbird, Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire

Share this article

Fortuna Mining Corp. [NYSE: FSM; TSX: FVI] reported updated exploration drilling results from the Kingfisher and Sunbird deposits at the Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire, Africa.

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration, commented, “A successful infill drill program was completed at Kingfisher, with several notable intersections confirming the broad nature of the mineralization, including 4.5 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 37.4 metres from 79 metres in drill hole SGRD2363. Exploration has now turned to further extending the strike and depth at Kingfisher, successfully intersecting mineralization 300 metres below surface and a further 250 metres along strike.”

Weedon continued, “Deep exploration drilling testing the southern extent of Sunbird has continued to return excellent results while upgrading the geological confidence and expanding the mineralized envelope, with results including 8.5 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 7.0 metres from 566 metres in drill hole SGRD2431. In addition, drilling has recently identified near surface shallow mineralization approximately 180 metres into the footwall, with results including 2.1 g/t over an estimated true width of 8.4 metres from 32 metres in drill hole SGRD2418 and 5.6 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 4.9 metres from 98 metres in drill hole SGRD2422. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike.”

An additional 78 drill holes, totaling 13,262 meters, have been completed at the Kingfisher Deposit as part of the resource confidence infill and extension drill program. Drilling to test the emerging down-plunge potential to the north is advancing with two drill rigs in operation. Highlights include drill hole SGRD2501, which intersected 12.7 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 0.9 metres as part of a wider interval of 1.6 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 9.4 metres from 362 metres depth, approximately 300 metres vertically. This is the deepest drilling to date at Kingfisher, with mineralization remaining open along strike and at depth along a greater than one km strike. Drilling is planned to continue through 2025.

The apparent moderate northerly plunge interpreted for the Kingfisher mineralization is atypical for Séguéla, where a moderate southerly plunge is more common. This variation is interpreted as being related to localized dextral movement along the main shear corridor.

An additional 41 drill holes, totaling 17,532 meters, have been completed at the Sunbird Deposit as part of the resource confidence infill and extension program. The program had two objectives: first, to infill and upgrade resource confidence for an approximate 600-metre section along strike of the current underground resource; and second, to extend and expand the down-plunge extension a further 300 metres south.

Drilling on the main shoot has continued to intersect high grades along the projected plunge, with drill-defined mineralization now extending more than 1.1 km down plunge, approximately 700 meters below surface. Results include 11.2 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 5.6 metres from 479 metres in drill hole SGRD2409.

Results such as 10.4 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 4.9 metres from 483 metres in drill hole SGRD2427, and 12.2 g/t gold over an estimate true width of 4.9 metres from 420 metres in drill hole SGRD2219, highlight the emergence of a second high-grade shoot extending at least 800 metres down plunge from the bottom of the currently defined pit. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike, with drilling scheduled to continue until the end of 2025.

Drilling targeting the deep extensions also intersected near-surface mineralization approximately 180 metres into the footwall. Further drilling will be carried out to determine the mineralized extent, which is presently open over a 400-metre strike length, and relationship to Sunbird as well as historic small-scale artisanal workings further south along strike. Results include 5.6 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 4.9 metres from 98 metres in drill hole SGRD2422, and 14.7 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 2.8 metres from 32 metres in drill hole SGRD2218.

Fortuna Mining has three operating mines and a portfolio of exploration projects in Argentina, Côte d’Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru, as well as the Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal.

