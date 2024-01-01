Fortuna Mining drills 7.2 g/t gold over 31.5 metres at Kingfisher, Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire

Share this article

Fortuna Mining Corp. [NYSE: FSM; TSX: FVI] provided an update on its exploration programs at the Séguéla Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, Africa.

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration, commented, “Exploration drilling at Kingfisher has moved to infilling and improving the resource confidence along the 1-kilometer strike length of the current resource pit, with several notable intersections including 7.2 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 31.5 metres in drill hole SGRC2278.”

Weedon continued, “At the Sunbird deposit, deep exploration drilling testing the southern extent has continued to return excellent results, including 4.3 g/t gold over a true width of 23.1 metres from 733 metrs in drill hole SGRD2215, representing the deepest intercept to date, with mineralization remaining open at depth and down plunge.”

Kingfisher deposit: Once the infill program and near exploration are successfully completed, we expect to migrate the Kingfisher resources into the Séguéla Mine Mineral Reserves in 2025.

Drilling highlights include: 10.6 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 9.4 metres from 223 metres, including 65.9 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 0.9 metres from 223 metres and 44.8 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 0.9 metres from 227 metres in hole SGRD2153. Other drill holes returned similar encouraging results. Refer to original press release for complete assays.

An additional 100 drill holes, totaling 10,978 metres of a planned 28,000-metre drilling program, have been completed at the Kingfisher deposit as part of the resource confidence infill program. Drilling remains ongoing across the current pit-constrained Inferred Resource and will also extend to test the immediate margins, both at depth and along strike, where late 2024 drilling identified several promising intervals intersected after the initial resource estimate was completed.

The recent drilling has continued to highlight the widths and grade tenor intersected in the first drilling phase, supporting and refining the geological interpretation. Kingfisher remains open at depth for most of the drilled 2-kilometer strike length, with the deepest drilling testing to only approximately 250 metres below surface.

Sunbird deposit: Drilling has now extended mineralization approximately 700 metres to the south beyond the limit of the current underground Inferred Resource and some 600 metres below surface.

Drill hole SGRD2207 returned 8.3 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 3.5 ,etres from 250 metres; 6.0 g/t olf over an estimated true width of 4.2 metres from 301 metres. Refer to original press release for complete assays. Results from a further 10 holes, totaling 5,120 metres of a planned 12,000-metre drilling program have been received, including an interval of 4.3 g/t gold over a true width of 23.1 metres from 733 metres in drill hole SGRD2215, which is the deepest intersection drilled at Séguéla.

The last phase of the current program will step out above and below the current intersection to further refine the geometry and controls on the interpreted mineralized shoot during the second quarter of 2025.

Fortuna Mining has four operating mines and exploration activities in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Mexico and Peru, as well as the Diamba Sud Gold Project located in Senegal.

