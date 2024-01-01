Fortuna Silver Mines drills 23.7 g/t gold over 17.8 metres at Seguela mine, Ivory Coast

Share this article

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [TSX-FVI; NYSE-FSM] provided an update on its exploration program at the Seguela mine in Ivory Coast.

Seguela exploration program highlights – Kingfisher prospect: SGDD133 returned 23.7 gr/t gold over an estimated true width of 17.9 metres from 113 metres.

SGRC1795: 6.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 11.9 metres from 23 metres. SGRC1833: 6.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 19.6 metres from 119 metres. SGRC1841: 2.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 28.1 metres from 156 metres.

Badior prospect: SGRC1955: 20.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 4.2 metres from 53 metres. SGRC1961: 16.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 5.6 metres from 53 metres. SGRC1967: 38.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 3.5 metres from 27 metres. SGRC1969: 15.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 10.5 metres from 132 metres. SGRC1971: 15.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 11.9 metres from 122 metres.

Ancien deposit: SGRD1892: 12.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 9.1 metres from 297 metres, including 53.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.4 metres from 297 metres. SGRD1894: 27.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 5.6 metres from 335 metres, including 209.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.7 metre from 335 metres. SGRD1895: 39.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.8 metres from 254 metres, including 49.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.1 metres from 254 metres. SGRD1890: 4.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 7.0 metres from 194 metres.

Paul Weedon, senior vice-president of exploration,commented: “The Kingfisher prospect discovery, first announced in March, 2024, has shown impressive growth with continuous drill defined mineralization now delineated along more than one kilometre of strike, with highlights including 23.7 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 17.9 metres from drill hole SGDD133, with mineralization remaining open along strike to the south and at depth.”

Weedon continued, “In addition to the success at Kingfisher, infill and extension drilling at Badior has highlighted the high-grade potential of this prospect, exemplified by results such as 15.6 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 11.9 metres from drill hole SGRC1971.”

Weedon concluded, “Results from deeper drilling at Ancien returned several high-grade intersections and continues to build underground mining opportunities at Seguela.”

Seguela mine, Ivory Coast, Kingfisher prospect: Since the discovery announcement made earlier this year an additional 5,423-metre, 40-hole program was completed at Kingfisher. Results defined continuous mineralization over more than 1 km of strike and joined the previous central and northern lodes. Drilling continues, testing the depth potential along this zone, as well as progressively infilling the area between the southern and central lodes, which collectively form a strike extent of over 1.9 km. Kingfisher remains open at depth for most of the drilled strike, with the deepest drilling only testing to approximately 200 metres below surface.

Drilling is scheduled to continue throughout the second half of 2024 with the aim of expanding the strike and depth potential of Kingfisher to support a maiden resource estimate by early 2025.

At Badior, an additional 2,727-metre, 30-hole program was completed during 2024, to infill and test depth extensions to previous high-grade intersections. Drilling was successful in defining and extending the high-grade core with several intervals returning multiple counts of visible gold (greater than 25 points) associated with quartz-pyrite veining and associated silica-biotite-sericite-carbonate alteration of the host basaltic units, with examples of corresponding grades including 38.3 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 3.5 metres from 27 metres in drill hole SGRC1967, 15.7 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 10.5 metres from 132 metres, including 73.5 g/t gold over 2.1 metres from 132 metres in drill hole SGRC1969, and 16.2 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 5.6 metres from 53 metres in drill hole SGRC1961.

At Ancien, an additional 3,255-metre, 11-hole infill drill program was completed during the second quarter of 2024 to further refine the controls on the high-grade mineralized shoots at depth. This followed the previously reported results.

Results from this program will support an evaluation of the underground mining potential at the Ancien deposit and the wider Seguela land package.

Fortuna Silver Mines is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Mexico and Peru.

Share this article