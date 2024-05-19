Fortuna Silver Mines pours its one millionth gold ounce at Yaramoko, Burkina Faso

Share this article

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s [TSX-FVI; NYSE-FSM] Yaramoko mine, located in Burkina Faso, reached the one-million-ounce gold pour milestone on May 19, 2024. Yaramoko started production on May 16, 2016, and Fortuna acquired the mine on July 2, 2021.

As of December 31, 2023, Yaramoko has a remaining mine life of two years with proven and probable mineral reserves of 900,000 tonnes at a grade of 7.90 g/t gold and containing 219,000 oz gold, in addition to measured and indicated mineral resources, exclusive of mineral reserves, of 500,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.87 g/t Au and containing 43,000 oz Au, and inferred mineral resources, exclusive of mineral reserves, of 160,000 tonnes at a grade of 3.52 g/t Au and containing 18,000 oz Au. The mine’s exploration budget for 2024 is US$6.1 million which includes 41,450 metres of drilling.

Yaramoko’s health-and-safety performance is best in class, recording no lost-time injury incidents (LTI) for more than 3.5 years and nine million working hours. The mine’s work force consists of approximately 900 people, of which 52% come from neighbouring communities. Fortuna continues investing in national social and economic development through the training of its work force, community development initiatives, and the purchase of local goods and services.

Fortuna Silver Mines is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Mexico and Peru. Fortuna

