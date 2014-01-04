Forza Lithium commences fieldwork at Jeannette, Ontario

Share this article

Forza Lithium Corp. [FZ-CSE] has commenced fieldwork on its Jeannette lithium property for the 2023 season. The property is located approximately 105 km east of the town of Red Lake, northwestern Ontario, and 80 km northeast of Ear Falls, Ontario.

An initial seven-day field program was carried out by a crew of two in mid-June along logging roads which traverse the property. The crew has once again mobilized to the property and has set up a fly camp in the northern part of the property which is inaccessible by road.

During the 2022 field program 113 grab and channel samples were collected returning values up to 244 parts per million lithium, which was obtained from a sample of biotite gneiss with coarse feldspar-quartz dikelets. Sixteen grab samples were collected during the June 2023, program, with results pending.

The following description of the regional geology is adapted from the NI 43-101 independent technical report on the Jeannette lithium property: The property is located in the east-central portion of the Allison Lake batholith within the Uchi subprovince of the Superior province of the Canadian Shield. The Uchi subprovince is an east-trending granite-greenstone domain between 50 and 70 km in width, extending approximately 700 kilometres from Lake Winnipeg in the west to the James Bay Lowlands.

The Allison Lake batholith is the largest known fertile, peraluminous granite in Northwestern Ontario. Rare element (lithium, cesium, rubidium, thallium, beryllium, tantalum, niobium, gallium and germanium) pegmatite mineralization associated with S-type, peraluminous granite plutons is distributed over a wide expanse of the Superior province of Northeastern and Northwestern Ontario. Rare element pegmatite mineralization occurs along a 350-km strike length of the Uchi-English River subprovince boundary, from the Sandy Creek beryl pegmatite near Ear Falls to the Lilypad Lake complex-type pegmatite in the Fort Hope area, with three areas of known mineralization in between at Jubilee Lake, Root Lake and East Pashkokogan Lake.

Forza’s president and CEO, Saf Dhillon, said: “Following our successful fully subscribed IPO, the company is very excited to resume fieldwork at the Jeanette property. This second phase of prospecting and sampling follows up on the work that was carried out during 2022.”

Forza Lithium’s flagship project, the Jeanette lithium property, consists of four unpatented mining claims comprising 1,820 hectares.

