Founders Metals drills 6.35 g/t gold over 26.00 metres at Froyo Gold Zone, Antino Project, Suriname

Founders Metals Inc. [TSXV-FDR] reported drill core assay results from its maiden drill program at the Antino Gold Project in southeastern Suriname. The company continues to intercept high-grade gold at the Froyo Gold Zone reporting 26.00 metres of 6.35 g/t gold (Au) and 10.50 metres (m) of 8.91 g/t Au near surface within the Froyo-Ginger Connector. Additionally, Founders is very pleased to announce that its second company-owned rig has begun drilling Upper Antino exploration targets.

Highlights: Drillhole 23FR030 intersected 26.00 metres (m) of 6.35 g/t gold. Drillhole 23FR027 intersected 10.50 m of 8.91 g/t Au from Froyo-Ginger Connector Zone.

A Founders second diamond drill rig is now operating increasing drilling production up to >4,500 m per month.

Colin Padget, CEO, commented, “We are again pleased with the Upper Antino drilling results and the stepwise growth we continue to see at the Froyo Gold Zone. Additionally, it is very exciting to have our second drill rig turning so we can start testing some of the area’s highest priority exploration targets.”

Founders Metals is focused on acquiring and advancing gold projects in the South American Guiana Shield. Its flagship project is the 20,000 ha Antino Gold Project in Suriname. Exploration work on the project includes over 30,000 m of historical drilling, 35,000 gold-in-soil auger samples, property-wide aeromagnetic survey data, and a 2022 LiDAR survey. Antino is the most advanced gold exploration project in Suriname; within an area where historical surface/alluvial gold mining has produced over 500,000 gold ounces to date.

