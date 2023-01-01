Founders Metals drills 6.35 g/t gold over 26.00 metres at Froyo Gold Zone, Antino Project, Suriname

1 day ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Founders Metals Inc. [TSXV-FDR] reported drill core assay results from its maiden drill program at the Antino Gold Project in southeastern Suriname. The company continues to intercept high-grade gold at the Froyo Gold Zone reporting 26.00 metres of 6.35 g/t gold (Au) and 10.50 metres (m) of 8.91 g/t Au near surface within the Froyo-Ginger Connector. Additionally, Founders is very pleased to announce that its second company-owned rig has begun drilling Upper Antino exploration targets.

Highlights: Drillhole 23FR030 intersected 26.00 metres (m) of 6.35 g/t gold. Drillhole 23FR027 intersected 10.50 m of 8.91 g/t Au from Froyo-Ginger Connector Zone.

A Founders second diamond drill rig is now operating increasing drilling production up to >4,500 m per month.

Colin Padget, CEO, commented, “We are again pleased with the Upper Antino drilling results and the stepwise growth we continue to see at the Froyo Gold Zone. Additionally, it is very exciting to have our second drill rig turning so we can start testing some of the area’s highest priority exploration targets.”

Founders Metals is focused on acquiring and advancing gold projects in the South American Guiana Shield. Its flagship project is the 20,000 ha Antino Gold Project in Suriname. Exploration work on the project includes over 30,000 m of historical drilling, 35,000 gold-in-soil auger samples, property-wide aeromagnetic survey data, and a 2022 LiDAR survey. Antino is the most advanced gold exploration project in Suriname; within an area where historical surface/alluvial gold mining has produced over 500,000 gold ounces to date.


Share this article

More Stories

Agnico-Eagle reports positive Finland gold mine decision

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Generation Mining arranges $15 million bought deal

4 hours ago Staff Writer

MTB Metals intersected copper mineralization at BA property, British Columbia

4 hours ago Staff Writer

SLAM Exploration options 51% of Notre Dame project, Quebec

5 hours ago Staff Writer

North Peak Resources drilling Prospect Mountain, Nevada

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Lion Copper and gold drills 0.31% copper over 926 feet at Bear deposit, Nevada

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Agnico-Eagle reports positive Finland gold mine decision

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Generation Mining arranges $15 million bought deal

4 hours ago Staff Writer

MTB Metals intersected copper mineralization at BA property, British Columbia

4 hours ago Staff Writer

SLAM Exploration options 51% of Notre Dame project, Quebec

5 hours ago Staff Writer

North Peak Resources drilling Prospect Mountain, Nevada

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.