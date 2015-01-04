Founders Metals samples 113 g/t gold over one metre at Antino, Suriname

Share this article

Founders Metals Inc. [FDR-TSXV] provided an overview of the Buese area on the Antino gold project in Suriname that includes new channel sample results, with a 12-metre interval returning one m of 113 g/t gold and 11 metres of 2.4 g/t gold. The 12 metres sampled are within a 26-metre shear zone not completely sampled due to collapse, but follow-up trenching will test the entire zone. The company also describes potential bulk-tonnage exploration targets exposed in the area. The Buese area hosts gold mineralization over t2 km at the southeastern extent of the 8+ kilometre Antino gold trend.

In addition, the Founders drill program at Upper Antino continues, and the results are being released as they become available.

Highlights: Channel sampling grading 113 g/t gold over one metre within a broader 11 metres of 2.4 g/t gold (11 metre interval does not include 113 g/t gold sample. Historical drill-defined, high-grade gold mineralization extending over 2 km of strike.

Historical diamond drill core assays of 12 mietres of 7.80 g/t gold and 22.5 metres of 2.95 g/t gold within a broader northwest-trending shear zone. Potential bulk-tonnage exploration target with high-density quartz veining in exposed intermediate intrusive rocks.

Colin Padget, CEO, commented, “We are thrilled to see similar grades of gold mineralization at the Buese zone as the Upper Antino zone. Although our current primary focus for the ongoing drill program and exploration work remains the Upper Antino area, these initial high-grade channel results underscore the substantial potential of the Buese zone. With gold mineralization defined over more than two kilometres through historical drilling and auger sampling, the Founders team is looking forward to drill-testing the high-grade shear zone and potential bulk-tonnage intrusive targets, which is planned for towards the end of the current 10,000 m program.”

Founders Metals is focused on acquiring and advancing gold projects in the South American Guiana Shield. Its flagship project is the 20,000 ha Antino Gold Project in Suriname. Exploration work on the project includes over 30,000 metres of historical drilling, 35,000 gold-in-soil auger samples, property-wide aeromagnetic survey data, and a 2022 LiDAR survey. Antino is the most advanced gold exploration project in Suriname; within an area where historical surface/alluvial gold mining has produced over 500,000 gold ounces to date.

