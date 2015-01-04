Frontier Lithium drills 0.96% Li2O over 109.5 metres at PAK, Ontario

Share this article

Frontier Lithium Inc. [FL-TSXV; LITOF-OTCQX; HL2-FSE] reported drilling results on four additional holes drilled on the Bolt pegmatite at the PAK lithium project, 165 km north of Red Lake, northwestern Ontario.

Until this year, the Bolt pegmatite had only been mapped and channelled on surface exposures, and it is located between the Spark and PAK spodumene-bearing lithium deposits on the PAK lithium project. Several condemnation holes were also drilled in preparation for an upcoming definitive feasibility study on the PAK lithium project.

Highlights: The company completed 3.806 metres in 15 drill holes delineating Bolt. Diamond drill hole PL-111-23 and PL-112-23 indicate that the Bolt pegmatite has a horizontal width of up to 75 mietres wide.

DDH PL-111-23 intersected 109.5 metres of pegmatite averaging 0.96% Li 2 O, including 29.0 metres from 148.0 to 177.0 metres averaging 1.14% Li 2 O, including 34.2 metres from 192.0 to 1226.2 metres averaging 1.17% Li 2 O.

DDH PL-112-23 intersected 90.1 metres of pegmatite averaging 0.72% Li 2 O, including 26.6 metres from 176.3 to 202.9 metres averaging 1.51% Li 2 O.

“The latest results suggest that the Bolt pegmatite is wider than what we initially suspected,” stated Garth Drever, vice-president of exploration. “Bolt appears to have a large central zone that breaks up along strike into a series of dykes of variable thickness.”

Surficial detailed mapping at Bolt is currently underway and includes channel sampling. Access in the area is hindered by underbush and deciduous regrowth in the overburden regions of the pegmatite and mafic exposures. Initial results are encouraging extending the surficial pegmatite outcroppings southwest above drillhole intersection.

As previously reported, there may be continuity between the Bolt pegmatite and the Spark deposit located 200m to the NW, but that continuity is undetermined and will require additional drilling. Bolt mineralization currently extends to within 100m of the Spark pitshell. The pegmatite appears to be cutoff along strike to the southeast but remains open at depth. Pegmatitic intersections in DDH PL-111-23 and PL-112-23 with horizontal widths of 75 and 60m respectively, are encouraging and correspond to the recent surficial mapping.

A series of widely spaced single condemnation holes were drilled mainly in areas of planned infrastructure, including the region between PAK and Bolt, to confirm the absence of mineralized pegmatites near surface.

The drill program encompassed three drillholes at Spark, drilled in late March and concluded in July, with a fourth drill hole spanning 550 meters. The primary focus of these endeavors was to explore the western extension of the Spark pegmatite. Spodumene-bearing pegmatite was intersected in all holes. The Phase XIII drilling is now complete for the year as assays results continue to come in.

Frontier Lithium is a preproduction business with an objective to become an integrated strategic domestic supplier of spodumene concentrates for industrial users as well as battery-grade lithium hydroxide and other chemicals to the growing electric vehicle and energy storage markets in North America. The company’s sole project maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario’s Great Lakes region.

