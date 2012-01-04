Frontier Lithium drills 1.63% Li2O over 357.5 metres at PAK, Ontario

Share this article

Frontier Lithium Inc. [FL-TSXV; LITOF-OTCQX; HL2-FSE] reported results for four additional drill holes completed during the phase 12 drill program on the Spark pegmatite which began in May 2022 and is currently in progress. The initial drill holes were designed to convert inferred material to the indicated category for the planned open pit. The Spark pegmatite is one of the two delineated premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits on the PAK lithium project 165 km north of Red Lake, Ontario.

Phase XII delineation and infill drilling with two drill rigs is currently being conducted, whereby, the Company has completed 8,000 metres of drilling in 24 holes at the time of this press release. Currently, analysis from eight of the holes have been received; four of which were reported in the July 25 press release and the remaining four are reported herein.

DDH PL-059-22 intersected 145 metres of pegmatite over a 316 metres interval from surface with an average grade of 1.5% Li 2 O along with some minor mafic volcanic sheets.

DDH PL-060-22 intersected 357.5 metres of spodumene-bearing pegmatite averaging 1.63% Li O throughout the entire hole representing a horizontal distance of 110 metres. An enriched 28-metre tantalum-rubidium-tin zone was intersected from 84 to 112 metres grading 370 ppm Ta 2 O 5 , 0.62% Rb 2 O and 328 ppm SnO 2 . Hole was terminated in spodumene-bearing pegmatite at 360m (vertical depth of 345 metres).

DDH PL-061-22 was collared in pegmatite intersecting 280.7 metres averaging 1.42% Li 2 O. The hole was terminated in mafic volcanics prior to intersecting the southernmost identified zone of the pegmatite and will be extended.

DDH PL-068-22 intersected spodumene pegmatite zones typically 20 to 50 metres thick with grades ranging from 1.42% to 2% Li 2 O; includes 12 metres zone from 28 to 40 metres averaging 3% Li 2 O and also includes elevated Ta (213 ppm Ta 2 O 5 ) from 59.3 to 66.3 metres.

“So far there have been no surprises with the drill intersections.” stated Garth Drever, V.P. Exploration. “Our modeling beneath the central indicated resource appears solid and drilling to the west continues to intersect significant pegmatite zones.”

The initial objective for the Phase XII drill program was to focus on converting the inferred resource within the central portion of the Spark deposit at depth. DDH’s PL-059-22 and 060-22 were terminated in pegmatite and PL-061-22 was ended in mafic volcanics due to PFS time constraints requiring quick turn-around of analysis. These and other holes will be extended later in the program.

Frontier Lithium is a preproduction business that is targeting to become a manufacturer of battery-quality lithium materials to support electric vehicle and battery supply chains in North America. Frontier is developing the PAK Lithium Project which contains one of North America’s highest-grade, large-tonnage hard-rock lithium resources in the form of a rare low-iron spodumene. The project continues to have significant exploration upside with potential to increase the lithium resource.





