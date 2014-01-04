Frontier Lithium samples up to 3.08% Li2O at PAK, Ontario

Share this article

Frontier Lithium Inc. [FL-TSXV; LITOF-OTCQB; HL2-FSE] reported results from the 2022 mapping campaign at the PAK lithium project 165 km north of Red Lake, northwest Ontario (varied interests). The mapping program delivered several key results, including the discovery of a new pegmatite zone approximately 1 km west-northwest of the Spark deposit: Two grab samples with an average grade of 3.1% Li 2 O (lithium dioxide); significant expansion of the Pennock Pegmatite showing: Three grab samples grading 1.7%, 1.7% and 3% Li 2 O.

Generation of prospective targets to be followed up in future regional mapping and prospecting programs.

Garth Drever, vice-president of exploration, commented, “Our exploration team completed an efficient and targeted program throughout this past summer and fall. We expect that the identification of new mineralized zones and key structural features will not only expand our understanding of the project area but will also lead to additional discoveries and high-grade opportunities. We look forward to building on the results of our teams’ hard work and plan to continue our methodical approach to this evolving lithium district.”

Between the months of May and August, Frontier Lithium conducted both detailed and regional mapping and prospecting in areas both proximal to known spodumene-bearing pegmatites and in underexplored areas within its approximately 27,000-hectare land tenure with the following objectives: ground-truthing regional work at 1:50,000 scale previously completed by Ontario Geological Survey (OGS); reconnaissance prospecting for new lithium-bearing pegmatites; further investigation of known lithium-bearing pegmatite showings.

As many as 33 areas classified as pegmatite or pegmatite veins have been identified and require follow-up. Geochemical analysis was completed on 38 grab samples. The associated table has a summary of the grab samples from the Pennock and Spark-Ext areas.

A new LCT pegmatite showing 10 by 15 metres was discovered approximately 1 km west-northwest of the Spark pegmatite. The spodumene-bearing pegmatite is surrounded by mafic volcanic host rock and contains aplitic to pegmatitic zoning with a mineral assemblage of spodumene, quartz, muscovite, plus/minus lepidolite and garnet. These characteristics are all analogous to the Spark deposit and follow the same general trend of all currently discovered LCT pegmatites in the project area. Pegmatite veins with similar mineralogy and texture can be traced up to 6 km northwest of Spark.

Additional mapping and prospecting proximal to the Pennock LCT pegmatite uncovered additional lithium-bearing pegmatites, including three up to 30 metres in length. The Pennock showing which was previously defined as a 1.5-km-long pegmatite dike, has increase significantly in size, despite the low outcrop exposure. Station 22EB0109 with a grade of 3% Li 2 O is from the original Pennock showing.

The company granted 150,000 stock options under the new stock option plan. The options have been issued to certain directors, officers, or employees of the company. The options are exercisable at a price of $2.30 per common share and will have a term of five years from the date of issuance. 50% of these options vest on the grant date and the remaining 50% vest on the date that is the first anniversary date of the grant date. These options are subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.





Share this article