Fury Gold drills 45 g/t gold over 1 metre at Eau Claire, Quebec

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. [FURY-TSX, NYSE American] reported results for three core drill holes at the 100%-owned Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou Istchee territory in the James Bay region of northern Quebec.

The three holes targeted the Gap zone between the 450 zone, which hosts the bulk of the Eau Claire defined resource, and the Hinge target. Drill hole 22EC-058 intercepted three zones of gold mineralization across 42.5 metres drilled width including one metre of 45 g/t gold and one metre of 5.55 g/t gold in the Gap zone. The intercepts from 22EC-058 extend gold mineralization by approximately 150 metres to the west and 315 metres down-dip of the defined resource, further expanding the mineralized footprint of the deposit.

“The Gap Zone is a highly prospective target for Fury and these results are very encouraging as they have expanded the mineralized footprint at Eau Claire and demonstrate that the deposit is open for significant expansion in a third target area,” commented Tim Clark, CEO of Fury. “We are looking forward to the remaining 11 drill holes completed, from the Hinge Target, Eastern Extension, and Percival targets which are pending assay, with results expected in the coming weeks as well as the expansive Geochem survey we completed at our Lac Clarkie project.”

Fury’s recognition of the stratigraphic controls on the Eau Claire deposit mineralization opened up the “Gap Zone” for targeting. Drill holes 22EC-056 – 22EC-058 targeted a 450-metre by 450-metre area that was not historically drilled. Drill hole 22EC-058 demonstrates the potential of this area to add additional ounces to the resource as it represents a 150-metre step-out and 315 metres down dip extension from the limits of the currently defined resource. Fury believes that additional drilling is warranted in the Gap Zone area due to its location directly west of the 450 Zone, and its relatively shallow position within the system. The stratigraphic position of the mineralization encountered in drill hole 22EC-058 is consistent with that encountered in the deep portions of the Hinge Target starting 400 metres to the west. “Between the newly encountered mineralization at the Gap Zone and the Hinge Target we have significantly expanded the mineralized footprint of the Eau Claire deposit. The deposit remains open in all directions, and we look forward to continuing to showcase the potential scale of Eau Claire,” stated Bryan Atkinson, SVP, Exploration of Fury.

Currently, there is one completed hole pending assay results from the Hinge Target, two from the eastern extension and eight from Percival.





