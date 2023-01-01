Fury Gold Mines drills 31.77 g/t gold over 3.5 metres at Eau Claire, Quebec

Share this article

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. [TSX-FURY, NYSE] reported the fourth set of results from the 2023 drilling program at the Hinge target, part of the high-grade Eau Claire gold project located in the Eeyou Istchee territory in the James Bay region of Quebec.

The Hinge target continues to produce multiple stacked zones of gold-mineralized quartz tourmaline veins. Highlights from the seven drill holes include: 31.77 g/t gold over 3.5 metres from 23EC-077; 65.3 g/t gold over 0.5 m and 14.25 g/t gold over one m from 23EC-074; 2.56 g/t gold over 7.5 m from 23EC-068; and 3.41 g/t gold over 6.5 m and five g/t gold over 3.5 m from 23EC-075.

The 2023 Hinge drilling has increased confidence in the geological model and potential for expansion of the Eau Claire resource to the west. Results from an additional five drill holes are still pending for the Hinge target.

“Recent results out of the Hinge target continue to remain impactful to the overall resource at Eau Claire,” commented Tim Clark, CEO. “Going forward, we’re excited for results from the remaining five holes at the Hinge target and five holes at the Percival prospect. Once the final results have been received and processed, we will be able to include them in the Eau Claire mineral resource update, which is expected to be released at the end of Q1 or early Q2.”

Western Hinge target: The Hinge target is immediately adjacent and contiguous to the western edge of the high-grade Eau Claire gold deposit, extending the mineralized footprint by over 400 metres. Drilling to date has identified 19 discrete subvertical quartz tourmaline veins concentrated in two 100-metre wide corridors.

Vertical continuity of the veining within the Hinge target has been demonstrated over 300 metres through drilling. The Hinge veins remain open both to the west as well as up and down dip. These drill holes are part of a series of infill drill holes designed to tighten up the drill hole spacing within the Hinge target to a nominal 60-80 metres. The continued interceptions of stacked mineralized veins through these new holes exhibit the overall continuity and robustness of the mineralized system within the Hinge target.

“The consistent and predictable nature of the gold mineralization within the Hinge target is extremely encouraging as we move towards the inclusion of the Hinge target in an overall resource update for the Eau Claire project. Fury’s technical team is looking forward to receiving the final results from the 2023 Hinge drilling program in the coming weeks,” stated Bryan Atkinson, senior vice-president of exploration at Fury.

Fury Gold Mines is a well-financed, Canadian-focused exploration company positioned in two prolific mining regions across Canada. It holds a 59.5-million-common-share position in Dolly Varden Silver Corp. [DV-TSXV; OTCQX-DOLLF; FSE-DVQ1] (22% of issued shares).

Share this article