Fury Gold Mines files NI 43-101 Technical Report for increased mineral resource estimate at Eau Claire, Quebec

9 hours ago Staff Writer
Fury Gold Mines Ltd. [TSX-FURY; NYSE –FURY] reported that, further to the company’s news release dated May 14, 2024, it has filed on SEDAR+ an independently prepared NI 43-101 resource update technical report on its 100%-owned Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou Istchee Territory of the James Bay region of northern Quebec.

Highlights of the report include: addition of 307koz Au in the Measured and Indicated category (a 36.0% increase) and 223koz Au in the Inferred category (a 44.6% increase). Eau Claire Resource remains open for further expansion through additional drilling. Eau Claire vein geometry steepened in areas with new data and interpretation. Percival is one of 15+ anomalies along the Percival – Serendipity trend.

The report supports the disclosure made by Fury in its news release titled “Fury Updates Mineral Resources at Eau Claire, increasing Measured and Indicated gold ounces by 36% and Inferred gold ounces by 45%.

Fury Gold Mines is positioned in two prolific mining regions across Canada and holds a 54 million common share position in Dolly Varden Silver Corp. [TSXV-DV; OTCQX-DOLLF; FRA-DVQ1] (approximately 18.99% of issued shares).


