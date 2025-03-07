G Mining Ventures starts construction preparation at Oko West, Guyana

Share this article

G Mining Ventures Corp. [TSXV: GMIN; OTCQX: GMINF] has begun site preparation activities at its Oko West gold project in Guyana, marking a major step forward in the project’s development.

With the interim environmental permit (IEP) from the Guyana Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) already in hand, the early works construction program is now officially under way, as a part of the total $200 million to $240 million Oko West capex guidance for 2025. Site preparation activities are in progress for the barge landing on the Cuyuni River and the permanent camp area, which are key initial infrastructures to support future development. Concurrently, G Mining continues to advance permitting efforts toward securing the full environmental licence from the EPA.

The early works construction activities permitted under the IEP include: barge landing facility; main access road and internal roads; airstrip; permanent camp facility; water and sewage treatment plants; power generation and communications tower.

“The commencement of early works construction at Oko West demonstrates our commitment to expedite the delivery of another world-class gold project,” commented Louis-Pierre Gignac, president and CEO. “With site preparation activities ule, we are applying our extensive development expertise to ensure seamless execution while upholding high safety, environmental and social standards. These early stage activities lay the groundwork for potentially fast tracking the project construction, once we publish the feasibility study, secure financing and make a formal construction decision, all anticipated by the middle of 2025.”

The Oko West feasibility study is on track for Q2 2025 publication, incorporating updated mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates. A positive outcome, combined with the receipt of final permits and project financing, is expected to support a formal construction decision in H2 2025.

Over 2025, the corporation will focus on the following activities with respect to Oko West: FS publication (Q2 2025); project financing (H2 2025); Formal construction decision (H2 2025); continuation of detailed engineering (2025) and Gregnfield and brownfield exploration (2025).

G Mining is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho gold mine in Brazil and supported by its Oko West gold project in Guyana and Gurupi gold project in Brazil, both of which are located in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

Share this article