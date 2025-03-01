G2 Goldfields drills 1.4 g/t gold over 42 metres in Oko-Aremu district, Guyana

Share this article

G2 Goldfields Inc. [TSX: GTWO; OTCQX: GUYGF] provided further information on the company’s continuing diamond drilling and exploration initiatives in the greater Oko-Aremu district in Guyana. G2 currently holds exploration rights to 83,967 acres in the district, which includes the Oko-Ghanie deposits hosting 1.5 million ounces of gold averaging 3.40 grams per tonne (indicated) and 1.6 million ounces of gold averaging 2.48 grams per tonne (inferred).

Diamond drilling continues to define and expand this new surface discovery located 10 km north of the Oko-Ghanie deposits. Drilling has now established a strike length of nearly 500 metres, with the auriferous zone remaining open to the southwest and northeast. Significantly, almost all of the mineralized intercepts to date lie within near-surface, heavily oxidized zones.

Hole AMD 13 (42 metres at 1.4 g/t gold) successfully tested the down-plunge continuity of previously reported hole AMD 8 (24 metres at two g/t gold). Hole AMD 14 (41 metres at 1.2 g/t gold) is a 50-metre step-out to the northeast. hole AMD 15, which returned 50.5 metres at 1.1 g/t gold, helped to fill a 200-metre-plus gap between AMD 8, AMD 13 and previously reported AMD 12 (43.7 metres at 1.9 g/t gold). G2 will be drilling both strike and down-plunge extensions of this new surface discovery.

Geological mapping and gold-in-soil sampling has identified several parallel shear structures north of the current area of drilling. First-pass scout drilling of these prominent targets will begin in the coming weeks in tandem with drilling in the southern discovery area.

Patrick Sheridan, executive chairman, stated: “This latest discovery is very important as it has the potential to significantly expand and enhance our existing multimillion-ounce resource at Oko, located only 10 kilometres to the south. Additionally, the regional geochemical work continues to deliver other high-priority targets which we will systematically drill in the coming weeks and months.”

G2 has completed four diamond drill holes totalling 744 metres at the Peters mine property. A further six holes are currently being planned and results from the initial drilling will be available shortly.

The founders and principals of the company have been directly responsible for the discovery of more than 10 million ounces of gold in the prolific and underexplored Guiana Shield. G2 continues this legacy of exploration excellence and success.

In March, 2025, G2 announced an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Oko property in Guyana. Highlights of the updated MRE include: Total combined open-pit and underground resource for the Oko Main zone (OMZ): 513,500 ounces gold inferred contained within 3,473,000 tonnes at 4.60 g/t gold; 808,000 ounces gold Indicated contained within 3,147,000 tonnes at 7.98 grams per tonne gold.

Total combined open-pit and underground resource for the Ghanie zone: 1,024,500 ounces gold inferred contained within 12,062,000 tonnes at 2.64 g/t gold; 663,400 ounces gold indicated contained within 10,288,000 tonnes at 2.01 g/t gold.

Total open-pit resource for the Oko NW zone: 97,200 ounces gold inferred contained within 4,976,000 tonnes at 0.61 g/t gold.

The MRE was prepared by Micon International Ltd. with an effective date of March 1, 2025. Significantly, the updated mineral resources lie within an average depth of 665 metres of surface. The Oko district has been a prolific alluvial goldfield since its initial discovery in the 1870s, and modern exploration techniques continue to reveal the considerable potential of the district.

