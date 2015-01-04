G2 Goldfields drills 32 g/t gold over 6.7 metres at Oko, Guyana

Share this article

G2 Goldfields Inc. [GTWO-TSXV; GUYGF-OTCQX] reported results from the continuing drill programs at Oko Main zone (OMZ) and the Ghanie zone, located within G2’s 19,200-acre Oko project in Guyana. Following up on work that modelled the controls on high-grade domains at the OMZ, G2 Goldfields has intercepted exceptional intervals of high-grade gold mineralization, and current drilling is tracing these high-grade corridors to depth.

OKD-178 intercepted Shear 5 at a depth of 450 metres below surface and returned 6.7 metres at 32 g/t gold (from 477m downhole). OKD-178 intercepted Shear 5, 40 metres to the north of OKD-121 (3.7m @ 58 g/t Au) and 40 metres south of OKD-126a (3m @ 27.8 g/t Au).

Dan Noone, CEO, commented, “These results demonstrate the presence of high-grade domains that can be successfully targeted as we continue to drill deeper. This allows for more cost-effective and rapid expansion of the OMZ resource.”

Drilling is ongoing along the Ghanie trend, where recent drilling continues to intercept the high-grade footwall zone within the broader halo of disseminated gold mineralization as in hole GDD-63 which intersected 64.5 metres at 1.3 g/t gold (from 256.5m), including the footwall zone of 2.3 metres at 13.4 g/t gold (from 317m). Drilling has encountered the Ghanie Central Zone (GCZ) to 250 metres below surface over a strike length of 150 metres.

Boaz Wade, V.P. Exploration, stated, “We are now leveraging our understanding of the Ghanie Central zone to target drilling on other sections of the 1.2km long Ghanie Trend. At Ghanie South we are following up on the previous high-grade intercept in GDD-06 which returned 3 metres at 17 g/t gold.

Target Generation: G2 continues to target near-surface anomalous zones adjacent to the OMZ and Ghanie trends with shallow drilling. An aggressive program is ongoing to explore and generate new targets along the Oko to Aremu trend spanning 20 km.

Highlights of an independent technical report include 974,000 oz. gold – Inferred Mineral Resource contained within 3,274,000 tonnes at 9.25 g/t gold; and 220,000 oz. Au – Indicated Mineral Resource contained within 793,000 tonnes at 8.63 g/t gold.

Significantly, all of the maiden mineral resources lie within 350 meters of surface and remain open down plunge. G2 continues to expand this maiden resource while discovering additional areas for diamond drilling.

