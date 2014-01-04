G2 Goldfields drills 5.1 g/t gold over 26.6 metres at Oko, Guyana

Share this article

G2 Goldfields Inc. [GTWO-TSXV; GUYGF-OTC] reported additional assay results from the continuing drill program at the company’s newly discovered Ghanie zone, located within G2’s 19,200-acre Oko project in Guyana.

The Ghanie area is the second significant discovery made by G2 and lies between the Company’s OKO Main Zone (OMZ) (974,000 oz inferred, and 220,000 oz indicated and Reunion Gold’s Block 4 discovery. Diamond drilling has continued to intersect significant near surface disseminated gold mineralization, with the new zone now defined over a strike length of 800 metres. G2 will be aggressively drilling this discovery with multiple drill rigs whilst continuing to advance additional regional targets to the drill-ready stage.

Assay results for 15 diamond drill holes are reported hereunder. Highlights of the fifteen drill holes are summarized below. Intervals in this press release have been calculated using a grade cut-off of 0.3 g/t gold and up to 10 metres maximum length of internal waste. Gold grades are uncapped. Mineralized intersection lengths are not necessarily true widths.

Significantly, all gold mineralization discovered to date lies within 100 vertical metres of surface along the established 800 metres strike length. In addition, the recent results have established a higher-grade core within the footwall of the deposit as evidenced by the following holes: 26.6 metres of 5.1 g/t gold, including 7.6 metres at 15.5 g/t gold GDD-10; 4.9 metres at 7.5 g/t gold GDD-17; 7.0 metres at 5.6 g/t gold GDD-18; 3.3 metres at 8.8 g/t gold GDD-19; 5.9 metres at 7.2 g/t gold GDD-20; and 13.9 metres at 5.1 g/t gold GDD-04.

Boaz Wade, V.P. Exploration, stated, “The latest drill results from the Ghanie target have confirmed a significant new discovery directly to the south of our OMZ deposit. The high-grade footwall zone, within the broader zone of disseminated gold mineralization, is continuous and remains open along strike and down plunge.”

Patrick Sheridan, Executive Chairman, commented, “The G2 exploration team continues to discover highly prospective gold targets at OKO. We now have a considerable pipeline of new areas to explore whilst we expand areas with established mineralization.”

The G2 Goldfields team is comprised of professionals who have been directly responsible for the discovery of millions of ounces of gold in Guyana as well as the financing and development of the Aurora Gold Mine, Guyana’s largest gold mine. G2 recently announced its maiden mineral resource estimate on the newly discovered Oko property in Guyana.

Highlights of the report include 974,000 oz. gold – Inferred Mineral Resource contained within 3,274,000 tonnes at 9.25 g/t gold; and 220,000 oz. gold – Indicated Mineral Resource contained within 793,000 tonnes at 8.63 g/t gold.

Significantly, all of the maiden mineral resources lie within 350 metres of surface and remain open down plunge. G2 continues to expand this maiden resource while discovering additional areas for diamond drilling.

