G2 Goldfields drills 6.5 g/t gold over 27 metres at Oko, Guyana

Share this article

G2 Goldfields Inc. [GTWO-TSXV; GUYGF-OTCQX] reported additional assay results from the continuing drill program at the Ghanie zone located within the 19,200-acre Oko project in Guyana.

The Ghanie Zone is the second significant discovery on the project and lies between the company’s OKO Main Zone (OMZ) (974,000 oz Au Inferred, and 220,000 oz Au Indicated and Reunion Gold’s Block 4 discovery. G2 intends to release an updated resource estimate for the OKO Project (which will include the OMZ, Ghanie and Shear 1 zones) in the second half of 2023.

Diamond drilling has continued to intersect significant mineralization at Ghanie which now has a strike length in excess of 1 km. The most recent drill holes include the following:

Ghanie Central: 27 metres of 6.5 g/t Au, including 6.6 metres of 24.7 g/t Au. Hole GDD-55 is the deepest drill intercept to date in the central portion of the Ghanie area where multiple intercepts of high-grade gold have been previously reported. 19.1 metres of 2.8 g/t Au.

Hole GDD-32 was collared approximately 100 metres south of GDD-55 and targeted down plunge mineralization encountered in GDD-18 (25m of 2.2 g/t Au), GDD-20 (30.4m of 1.8 g/t Au), and GDD-10 (26.6m of 5.1 g/t Au).

Ghanie North: 10.5 metres of 10.0 g/t Au and 8.0 metres of 2.0 g/t Au and 3.0 metres of 6.9 g/t Au. Hole GDD-43 intercepted multiple zones of gold mineralization in the northern part of the Ghanie Zone, including a new high-grade zone near the top of the hole which returned 10 g/t Au over 10.5 metres.

Ghanie South: 9.0 metres of 3.5 g/t Au and 8.0 metres of 2.2 g/t Au. Hole GDD-36 was drilled in the southern part of the Ghanie area and establishes multiple parallel zones of near surface mineralization.

The current drill results continue to expand the strike of the Ghanie Zone and further establish high priority targets for follow up drilling in the north, south and central areas. Significantly, hole GDD-55 (27m of 6.5 g/t Au) highlights the potential for the discovery of additional high-grade mineralization down plunge of previous intercepts.

Dan Noone, CEO, stated, “This latest round of results continues to build upon our understanding of the OKO Project and provides further encouragement for future exploration work in this emerging district.”

G2 recently announced its maiden mineral resource estimate on the newly discovered Oko property. Highlights of the report include 974,000 oz. Au – Inferred Mineral Resource contained within 3,274,000 tonnes of 9.25 g/t Au; and 220,000 oz. Au – Indicated Mineral Resource contained within 793,000 tonnes of 8.63 g/t Au.

Significantly, all of the maiden mineral resources lie within 350 metres of surface and remain open down plunge. G2 continues to expand this maiden resource while discovering additional areas for diamond drilling.

Share this article