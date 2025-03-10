G2 Goldfields drills multiple near-surface intercepts in New Oko Discovery Area, Guyana

Share this article

G2 Goldfields Inc. [TSX: GTWO; OTCQX: GUYGF] reported new assay results from the ongoing drilling program in the greater OKO-AREMU district, Guyana. G2 currently holds exploration rights to 83,967 acres in the district and the New Oko Discovery Area represents the third significant gold discovery on the company’s holdings.

Drill results within this release are part of an ongoing program from a new discovery initially announced in March which lies 10km north of its existing gold resources at the Oko-Ghanie Deposit (1.5 million ounces indicated at 3.40 g/t Au and 1.6 million ounces inferred at 2.48 g/t Au). Multiple gold targets have been delineated north of existing resources along a 15km trend in which the company has stationed four active drill rigs.

Boaz Wade, V.P. Exploration, stated, “The latest results confirm the continuity of gold mineralization down-dip of the host structure, and along strike to the northeast. Within the consistent broad intercepts along the shear, coherent zones of higher-grade begin to indicate the potential of plunging mineralized shoots that are still open at depth. Extensions of these higher-grade zones at depth and shallow strike extensions to the southwest will be the focus of the next phase of drilling, as we continue to expand this new, exciting discovery.”

Diamond drill holes AMD17 (33.7m at 0.5g/t Au), AMD19 (60.2m at 0.3 g/t Au), and AMD23 (52.0m at 0.9 g/t Au) have expanded strike length of the deposit by 130 mdetres for a total strike length of 630 metres. Significantly, this new zone remains open in all directions.

Hole AMD18 (65m at 1.8 g/t Au) successfully tested the down plunge continuity of previously reported hole AMD-8 (24m at 2 g/t Au). Additionally, hole AMD25 (70.5m at 1.8 g/t Au) successfully tested the down plunge continuity of previously released hole AMD15 (50.5m at 1.1 g/t Au). Holes AMD18 and AMD25 are located in the central part of the New Oko Discovery Area (as defined to date). Subsequent to the completion of these holes, multiple deeper drill holes in the central area have intersected significant widths of highly mineralized core with up to 7% sulphides for which assays are pending.

G2 has mobilized equipment and personnel to drill a significant new gold-in-soil anomaly located 4km north of the current drilling campaign. The initial eight-hole program in this new area, the ‘RE Zone’, will commence shortly and assay results from this program can be expected in mid-July.

Patrick Sheridan, Executive Chairman, added, “The extraordinary successes of one of the best exploration teams in the business continues. We are still in the early stages of exploring this emerging gold district and I am entirely confident in our abilities to meaningfully grow the company’s global gold resources. G2 has first mover advantage in this new mining camp and thus maintains a very dominant land position with multiple high value targets remaining untested by drilling. The G2 team, led by Dan Noone (CEO) and Boaz Wade (V.P. Exploration), will continue to deliver for shareholders and for the people of Guyana. I am convinced there will ultimately be multiple mines in this district.”

G2 Goldfields finds and develops gold deposits in Guyana. The founders and principals of the company have been directly responsible for the discovery of more than 10 million ounces of gold in the prolific and underexplored Guiana Shield. G2 continues this legacy of exploration excellence and success.

In March 2025, G2 announced an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Oko property in Guyana [see press release dated March 10, 2025]. Highlights of the Updated MRE include:

Total combined open pit and underground Resource for the Oko Main Zone (OMZ): 513,500 oz. Au – Inferred contained within 3,473,000 tonnes at 4.60 g/t Au and 808,000 oz. Au – Indicated contained within 3,147,000 tonnes at 7.98 g/t Au.

Total combined open pit and underground Resource for the Ghanie Zone: 1,024,500 oz. Au – Inferred contained within 12,062,000 tonnes at 2.64 g/t Au and 663,400 oz. Au – Indicated contained within 10,288,000 tonnes at 2.01 g/t Au.

Total open pit Resource for the Oko NW Zone: 97,200 oz. Au – Inferred contained within 4,976,000 tonnes at 0.61 g/t Au.

The MRE was prepared by Micon International Limited with an effective date of March 1, 2025. Significantly, the updated mineral resources lie within an average depth of 665 metres of surface. The Oko district has been a prolific alluvial goldfield since its initial discovery in the 1870s, and modern exploration techniques continue to reveal the considerable potential of the district.

