Gaboury: Mosaic Intersects 159.5 Meters at 0.23% Ni on the Pike West Showing

Mosaic Minerals Corporation (CSE: MOC) (“Mosaic” or “The Company”) announces that it intersected in hole GA-23-13 a section of 159.5 meters grading 0.23% Ni including 96.5 meters grading 0.25% Ni and 51 meters grading 0.26% Ni. This hole is located on the Pike West showing, on the Gaboury project located in Témiscamingue, Quebec.

Four holes for a total length of 1,120 meters were completed on this showing at the beginning of 2023. Three holes were drilled in the continuity of the Pike West showing while hole GA-23-15 was drilled to test a magnetic anomaly located south of the Pike West zone. That hole intersected a weakly mineralized and uninteresting intermediate intrusive.

Best results :

Holes From To Length Ni Localisation (m) (m) (m) (%) GA-23-12 118,5 133,5 15 0,16 643067/5243266 And 147 153 6 0,21 And 207 219 12 0,17 And 238,5 277,5 39 0,18 GA-23-13 7 166,5 159,5 0,23 642282/5243489 Including 7 103,5 96,5 0,25 Including 114 165 51 0,26 GA-23-14 157,5 189 31,5 0,13 641668/5243435

“We are satisfied with this campaign which gives us more information on the Pike West index. The Pike and Pike East showings could be among our next targets. These have so far shown similar Nickel grades in addition to a new gold discovery on Pike East,” said Mr. Jonathan Hamel, President, and CEO of Mosaic.

Gaboury project

Following the 3D modeling defined by ALS Goldspot Discoveries, this four-hole program aimed to test different fold hinges associated with ultramafic units corresponding to a major EO magnetic anomaly of more than 8 kilometers. Composed of the Pike Nickel Center, West and East showings, the Gaboury nickel project has been traced by drilling over more than 4 kilometers. In addition to the presence of strategic minerals, the Gaboury project also contains several gold showings.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo., an independent consulting geologist and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Mosaic Minerals Corporation

Mosaic Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mining exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: MOC) focusing on the exploration of minerals such as Nickel and Lithium in the province of Quebec.

Source :

M. Jonathan Hamel

President & CEO

jhamel@mosaicminerals.ca

