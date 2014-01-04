Galantas Gold drills 19.8 g/t gold over 1.7 metres at Omagh, Northern Ireland

Share this article

Galantas Gold Corp. [GAL-TSXV, AIM; GALKF-OTCQX] reported results for a hole drilled from an underground platform within the second level of the Kearney vein development at the Omagh project in Northern Ireland.

Hole FR-DD-23-UG-193 intersected 19.8 g/t gold (Au) and 11.3 g/t silver (Ag) over 1.7 metres targeting the Kearney B-lens. This is the most northerly intersection in the latest underground drill program and provides important information on the course and continuity of mineralization outside the main Kearney vein.

A new surface drilling program is under way at Omagh to test a predicted dilation zone at the Joshua vein which has potential to host higher widths of mineralization.

Mario Stifano, CEO, commented: “Our drill program continues to yield positive results, improving our understanding of the high-grade gold mineralization below the Omagh mine. We’re pleased with the outcome of this final underground hole at the main Kearney vein as we transition our drill program from underground to surface to target the other main Joshua vein and potentially add to the number of dilation zones previously delineated from historical drilling. We look forward to reporting on these drill results as they become available.”

Galantas Gold is also exploring the Gairloch project hosting the Kerry Road gold-bearing VMS (volcanogenic massive sulphide) deposit in Scotland.

