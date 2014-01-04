Galantas Gold drills 22.5 g/t gold over 2.7 metres at Omagh, Northern Ireland

Share this article

Galantas Gold Corp. [GAL-TSXV, AIM; GALKF-OTCQX] reported results for three holes drilled from underground platforms within the Kearney vein development at the Omagh project in Northern Ireland. The company currently holds five exploration licences over an area of 596.7 km2.

Drilling highlights: Hole FR-DD-22-UG-192, targeted within the northern dilation zone, intersected 6.2 g/t gold and 46.6 g/t silver over an 11.1-metre intersection. This includes a higher-grade section of 22.5 g/t gold and 170.8 silver over 2.7 metres.

A deeper intersection on hole FR-DD-22-UG-192 recorded 14.4 g/t gold over 1.1 metres; future drilling will test the continuity of this new zone of mineralization.

Hole FR-DD-22-UG-190 hit the B lens outside of the current resource model with an intersection of five g/t gold over 1.7 metres, extending the B lens 16 metres south of hole FR-DD-22-UG-187.

Mario Stifano, CEO, commented: “Our exploration program at Omagh is consistently delivering solid gold grades, allowing us to hone in on further targets for follow-up drilling that is ongoing. As expected, this underexplored deposit continues to yield promising results, particularly at the main Kearney vein and the B lens, which is another vein running parallel to Kearney. We are excited to incorporate these results in our future mineral resource update to also help optimize our mine plan.”

