Galantas Gold drills 31.8 g/t gold over 4.4 metres at Omagh, Northern Ireland

Galantas Gold Corp. [GAL-TSXV, AIM; GALKF-OTCQX] reported results for three holes from its continuing, 4,000-metre drilling program at the Omagh project in Northern Ireland. All three holes were drilled from the underground development at the Kearney vein. The Company currently holds five exploration licences over an area of 596.7 km2.

Drilling highlights include Hole FR-DD-22-UG-186 that targeted a dilation zone within the Kearney Vein and intersected 31.8 g/t gold and 39.2 g/t silver over 4.4 metres, including 69.6 g/t gold and 86.6 g/t silver over 1.4 metres. Other intersections within this same hole include 10.4 g/t gold and 29.4 g/t silver over 3.3 metres, and 6.7 g/t gold and 6.8 g/t silver over 1.2 metres on the ‘B-lens’.

Hole FR-DD-22-UG-182 targeted the main Kearney Vein and intersected 8.9 g/t gold and 36.4 g/t silver over 2.1 metres approximately 25 metres south of the previously reported FR-DD-22-UG-181 intersection of 31.7 g/t gold and 58.5 g/t silver over 7 metres.

Mario Stifano, CEO, commented: “The ongoing drilling program has now successfully demonstrated the dilation zone model at both the Kearney and Joshua veins with multiple high-grade intercepts including 17.4 g/t gold and 74.6 g/t silver over 13.1 metres, and 10.1 g/t gold and 93.5 g/t silver over 6.5 metres. Ongoing development of the underground decline will facilitate deeper drilling and more precise targeting of dilation zones to the south at Kearney, planned later this year. Drilling is also planned from the 1084 level, with the aim of identifying and delineating new dilation zones to the north at Kearney.

“The Company has successfully commissioned the secondary egress and has now commenced blasting of our first stope at Omagh. The timeline to transition Galantas to an underground gold miner has taken longer than initially expected but the commitment and focus by the Galantas team to build and train a workforce, rehabilitate the mine and mill, secure critical mining equipment while also drilling some of our best intercepts to date is no small accomplishment. The Company is reviewing our mine plan and production guidance for the next 16 months including the timing to advance development to the higher grade Joshua Vein to provide multiple mine headings as well as underground drill platforms to extend the mineralization to depth and test new targets.”

