Galantas Gold plans drilling at Kearney North target, Omagh Project, Ireland

Share this article

Galantas Gold Corp. [TSXV-GAL, AIM; OTCQX-GALKF] plans to drill test the Kearney North target at the Omagh project in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland.

Mario Stifano, CEO of Galantas, commented: “We’re keen to return to surface drilling this year to test for a northern extension of the main Kearney Vein, and to explore for further dilation zones. We previously drilled 32 g/t gold over 4.4 metres and 32 g/t gold over 7 metres within dilation zones on the Kearney Vein. In this program, we are aiming to uncover the exciting potential to extend the resource northwards and build on our existing high-grade gold resources.”

At the Cavanacaw deposit area where sulphide rich, gold-bearing veins are well developed, geological modelling suggests that a concealed ore shoot may lie to the north of the site at greater depth. The target area, approximately 180 metres north of the current extent of the main Kearney Vein, coincides with a historical Pionjar (base of till) anomaly of 31.5 g/t gold.

The Kearney Vein system has a strike length of approximately 850 metres, proved by drilling. It remains open at depth down plunge. The vein is well developed in the ‘Cavanacaw Member’, a competent host lithology. This host unit dips to the north and is expected to lie beneath a pelitic horizon in the current target area.

The program comprises three drill holes (approximately 1,000 metres) which will test the Kearney Vein extension at depths over 200 metres. The work will be completed under Permitted Development following a positive meeting of the Local Council Planning Committee on May 22, 2024.

At the Kearney Vein, examples of drill holes that fall within dilation zones are drill hole FR-DD-22-UG-181 at a vertical depth of 150 metres that intersected 7 metres (estimated 3.3 metres true thickness) of 31.7 g/t gold, and drill hole FR-DD-22-UG-186 at a vertical depth of 143 metres that intersected 4.4 metres (estimated 3.0 metres true thickness) of 31.8 g/t gold.

The company’s strategy is to create shareholder value by operating and expanding gold production and resources at the Omagh Project in Northern Ireland, and exploring the Gairloch Project hosting the Kerry Road gold-bearing VMS deposit in Scotland.

Share this article