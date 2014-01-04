Galway Metals drills 8.4 g/t gold over 5.7 metres at Clarence Stream, New Brunswick

Share this article

Galway Metals Inc. [GWM-TSXV; GAYMF-OTCQB] reported assay results from nine diamond drill holes from the south deposit at its Clarence Stream gold property, located in southwestern New Brunswick, Canada, and drilling recommenced at the southwest deposit in early June.

The drilling was designed to follow up on the resource block models where they are open towards surface within the pits where no drilling has taken place to date. Exploration drilling will also be undertaken, targeting the six best gold exploration targets that Galway has defined by the extensive soil sampling and geophysical surveys completed in this emerging gold district.

Highlights – South Zone: Hole CS-375 intersected 8.4 g/t gold over 5.7 metres including 29.3 g/t gold over 0.7 metres and 18.0 g/t gold over 0.5 metres starting at a vertical depth of 126 metres.

Hole CS-368 intersected 1.7 g/t gold over 13.6 metres, including 7.4 g/t gold over 1.1 metres and 4.9 g/t gold over 0.7 metres and 4.8 g/t gold over 0.6 metres, plus 3.6 g/t gold over 4.7 metres, including 9.1 g/t gold over 0.5 metres and 8.5 g/t gold over 1.0 metre starting at respective vertical depths of 82 metres and 74 metres below surface.

Hole CS-374 intersected 0.9 g/t gold over 21.5 metres, including 5.3 g/t gold over 1.0 metre and 5.8 g/t gold over 1.0 metre, and 3.2 g/t gold over 1.0 metre, plus 19.0 g/t gold over 3.0 metres, including 106.0 g/t gold over 0.5 metres starting at respective vertical depths of 109 metres and 137 metres.

Hole CS-372 intersected 2.1 g/t gold over 5.0 metres, including 6.1 g/t gold over 1.0 metre starting at a vertical depth of 87 metres. Hole CS-369 intersected 0.8 g/t gold over 4.85 metres, including 1.7 g/t gold over 0.65 metres starting at a vertical depth of 104 metres.

Robert Hinchcliffe, president and CEO, said: “While doing metallurgical drilling in the South Deposit, Galway undertook a few holes surrounding previous Freewest drill holes 187 and 183 that had returned 4.3 g/t gold over 13.0 metres and 2.8 g/t gold over 29.5 metres (3.3 uncut). Previous Galway drilling 140 metres to the east returned 11.8 g/t gold over 12.4 metres, 7.6 g/t gold over 12.0 metres, 17.4 g/t gold over 5.9 metres and 0.74 g/t gold over 43.0 metres amongst many other strong results. As can be seen from these results and the previously-released North Zone press release (Feb. 28, 2023), both the North and South Zones have been expanded.”

The intersections in holes 375, 374, 372, 368, and 369 are located below the bottom of the resource pit where gaps existed between drill holes. The intersection of 8.4 g/t gold over 5.7 metres (CS-375) is located 95 metres below an intersection of 7.3 g/t gold over 6.5 metres (historical hole CS05-167), and 79 metres above an intersection of 2.5 g/t gold over 10.0 metres, including 4.2 g/t gold over 3.5 metres (historical hole CS07-268). The intersections of 0.9 g/t gold over 21.5 metres and 19.0 g/t gold over 3.0 metres (CS-374) are located 34 metres below an intersection of 2.8 g/t gold over 29.5 metres (3.3 uncut), and 36 metres below an intersection of 4.1 g/t gold over 0.5 metres, respectively (historical hole CS05-183). They are located 92 metres above an intersection of 0.8 g/t gold over 0.5 metres and 88 metres above an intersection of 3.4 g/t gold over 7.5 metres respectively (historical hole CS07-265).

Exploration drilling 3.1 km to the NE of the South Zone, was undertaken where 4 holes were drilled to follow up a couple of soil anomalies. The best results returned were 2 intersections of 0.4 g/t gold over 0.5 metres in PK-02, and 0.5 g/t gold over 0.65 metres in hole PK-03. These results are considered significant enough to follow up with more drilling. They may lead to extensions of the South Zone along its trend.

Galway’s 100%-owned flagship project, Clarence Stream, is one of the most important gold districts in Atlantic Canada as it hosts a large, high-grade gold resource in SW New Brunswick.

