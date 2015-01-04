Galway Metals drills 8 g/t gold over 9.5 metres at Clarence Stream, New Brunswick

Share this article

Galway Metals Inc. [GWM-TSXV; GAYMF-OTCQB] has expanded mineralization in multiple locations within the Triangle area which includes the recently discovered Stewart zone at Clarence Stream, New Brunswick.

The significance of these intersects is that the 900-metre gap between the Stewart zone and the SW Deposit returned intersections all along it. That mineralization has been expanded along all three strike directions that make up the triangle.

Mineralization has been intersected in a previously undrilled area in the NE corner within the Adrian/GMZ pit shell as defined in the Clarence Stream Mineral Resource Update reported on April 25, 2022. Drilling is now following up on these intersections, designed to follow the resource block models where they are open towards surface within the pits (where no drilling has taken place to date).

Robert Hinchcliffe, president and CEO, stated: “The Triangle Area represents a tremendous exploration opportunity for Galway. It is situated immediately north of the SW Deposit, which is by far the largest component of Galway’s gold resource at Clarence Stream. The area of this Triangle is 180% of the area that hosts the SW Deposit. If Galway can continue to successfully fill in this triangle, it can be quite material for the future development of the project.”

Drill result highlights: Stewart zone to Richard zone: Hole BL-240 returned 8.0 g/t Au over 9.5m, including 62.4 g/t Au over 1.1m, starting at 91m from surface. Hole BL-238 returned 5.8 g/t Au over 1.1m, including 10.6 g/t Au over 0.6m, starting at 13.6m from surface.

Stewart zone to Adrian and GMZ zones: Hole CL-178A returned 3.9 g/t Au over 6.0m, including 21.7 g/t Au over 1.0m, starting at 67m from surface. Hole BL-248 returned 1.6 g/t Au over 6.0m, including 4.7 g/t Au over 1.5m, starting at 16m from surface. Hole CL-176 returned 0.7 g/t Au over 7.2m, plus 1.2 g/t Au over 3.0m, starting at 14 m and 98m, respectively, from surface.

Hole CL-177 returned 0.7 g/t Au over 4.0m, starting at 14 m from surface. Hole CL-173 returned 0.5 g/t Au over 8.5m, including 3.7 g/t Au over 0.5m, starting at 75m from surface. Hole BL-237 returned 1.1 g/t Au over 6.0m, including 2.8 g/t Au over 1.0m, starting at 111m from surface. Hole BL-235 returned 0.9 g/t Au over 5.0m, starting at 82m from surface.

Richard zone to Adrian zone: Hole BL-236 returned 6.1 g/t Au over 1.7m, including 12.2 g/t Au over 0.7m, plus 3.4 g/t Au over 4.0m, including 11.1 g/t Au over 1.0m, plus 4.7 g/t Au over 1.0m, starting at 91m, 83m and 65m, respectively, from surface. Hole BL-233 returned 0.7 g/t Au over 15.0m, including 2.6 g/t Au over 0.5m, starting at 65m from surface.

Galway Metals is focused on creating significant per share value through the exploration and sustainable development of its two 100%-owned projects in Canada: Clarence Stream, a new high-grade gold district in SW New Brunswick, and Estrades, the former-producing, high-grade, gold-rich polymetallic VMS mine in the northern Abitibi of western Quebec.

