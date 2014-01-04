General Motors to invest $650 million Lithium Americas

10 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC-TSX, NYSE] and General Motors Co. [GM-NYSE] said Tuesday they will jointly invest to develop the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada, which ranks as the largest known source of lithium in the U.S. and the third largest in the world.

General Motors will make a $650 million equity investment in Lithium Americas, marking the largest-ever investment by an automaker for the production of battery raw materials. Lithium Americas has estimated that lithium extracted and processed from the project can support production of up to 1.0 million electric vehicles annually.

Lithium Americas shares advanced on the news, rising 9.4% or $2.78 to $32.25 on volume of 598,840. The shares previously traded in a 52-week range of $50.42 and $23.80.

Under the deal, GM is set to receive exclusive access to Phase 1 production. Material sourced form Lithium Americas will help support electric vehicle eligibility for consumer incentives under the U.S. clean energy tax credits.

GM’s investment will be spit between two tranches. The funds in the first tranche will be held in escrow until certain conditions are met, including the outcome of a Record of Decision ruling currently pending in the U.S. District Court. If those conditions are met, the funds will be released and GM will become a shareholder of Lithium Americas. If the funds are released, GM will own 9.9% of Lithium Americas.

The escrow release is expected to occur no later than the end of 2023. The second tranche investment is expected to be made in Lithium Americas’ U.S. focused lithium business following the separation of its U.S. and Argentina businesses.

Lithium is a key material in lithium-ion batteries and stands up well to repeated charging and discharging (including enabling fast-charging), delivers higher energy density and offers more usable capacity than other battery types.

Lithium carbonate from Thacker Pass will be used in GM’s proprietary Ultium battery cells.

The Thackers Pass lithium project is located in Humbolt County, northern Nevada. The project is situated at the southern end of the McDermitt Caldera, approximately 100 kilometres north of Winnemucca.

Production at Thacker Pass is projected to begin in the second half of 2026.

In 2018, Lithium Americas completed a pre-feasibility study (PFS) on a two-phase project with a production capacity designed to reach 60,000 tonnes annually of battery-grade lithium carbonate (Li2C03) and 46-year mine life.

The PFS envisaged initial phase one production capacity of 30,000 tonnes annually of battery grade lithium carbonate, commencing in 2022 and increasing in phase two to 60,000 tonnes annually by 2026.

The project will be developed as an open-pit mining operation using conventional continuous mining equipment. Given the soft clay nature of the deposit, minimal blasting and crushing is anticipated. The ore will then be processed in a leaching circuit using sulfuric acid to liberate the lithium from claystone.

Following the leaching process, lithium bearing solution will be purified using crystallizers and reagents to produce battery-quality Li2CO3.

The project has been designed to avoid environmentally sensitive and rugged terrain. The flat and expansive terrain allows for a very compact footprint and allows for future potential expansions.


Share this article

More Stories

Fireweed Metals drills 11.17% zinc over 12.5 metres at Macmillan Pass, Yukon.

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Titan Mining drills 23.9% zinc over 48.7 feet at Empire, New York State

9 hours ago Staff Writer

FOKUS intersects 229.5 metres grading 1.03 g/t Au, including 130 metres grading 1.41 g/t Au in the RB Zone of the Galloway Project

9 hours ago Resource World

Freeman Gold drills 68.23 g/t gold and 40.18 g/t silver over 6 metres at Lemhi, Idaho

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Tembo Gold drills 4.14 g/t gold over 3.85 metres at Tembo, Tanzania

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Teck eyes copper production increase in 2023

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Fireweed Metals drills 11.17% zinc over 12.5 metres at Macmillan Pass, Yukon.

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Titan Mining drills 23.9% zinc over 48.7 feet at Empire, New York State

9 hours ago Staff Writer

FOKUS intersects 229.5 metres grading 1.03 g/t Au, including 130 metres grading 1.41 g/t Au in the RB Zone of the Galloway Project

9 hours ago Resource World

Freeman Gold drills 68.23 g/t gold and 40.18 g/t silver over 6 metres at Lemhi, Idaho

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Tembo Gold drills 4.14 g/t gold over 3.85 metres at Tembo, Tanzania

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.