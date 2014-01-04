Getchell drills 1.7 g/t gold over 56.6 metres at Fondaway Canyon, Nevada

Share this article

Getchell Gold Corp. [GTCH-CSE; GGLDF-OTCQB] reported assay results for drill holes FCG22-20 and FCG22-21, which successfully intersected and extended the Colorado Southwest gold mineralization at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada.

Highlights: FCG22-20 intersected four significant gold-mineralized intervals starting from surface, including 1.7 g/t gold over 56.6 metres, extending Colorado Southwest 35 metres up dip and open to the east.

FCG22-21 returned 0.9 g/t gold over 74.3 metres, extending Colorado Southwest 50 metres along strike and open to the west. Six additional holes completed, with assays pending. Drilling continuing to expand the Colorado Southwest zone. The Fondaway Canyon mineral resources estimate is on track for mid-November.

“The latest gold assays from drilling have continued our successful extension of the Colorado Southwest zone that remains well mineralized and open for further expansion,” stated Mike Sieb, president of Getchell Gold. “We look forward to receiving additional assay results from the ongoing 2022 drill program as well as the company’s first mineral resources estimate for the Fondaway Canyon gold project, scheduled for release mid-November.”

Drill hole FCG22-20, the fourth drill hole of the 2022 drill program at Fondaway Canyon, was drilled vertically from the Colorado pit, a site of small-scale mining during the 1980s, and was designed to test the up-dip extension of the Colorado Southwest mineralization.

FCG22-20 intersected four significant gold-mineralized intervals starting from surface, including a major interval grading 1.7 g/t gold over 56.6 metres from 160.4 metres to 217 metres down hole. This interval represents a 35-metre step-out to the east, with the Colorado Southwest zone remaining open and untested to the east and northeast.

Drill hole FCG22-21 was drilled north, from a drill pad partway up the north slope, to extend the Colorado Southwest zone along strike from the broad intervals of gold mineralization encountered by holes FCG21-08 and FCG20-02, which returned 1.6 g/t gold over 167.3 metres and 1.9 g/t gold over 43.5 metres, respectively.

FCG22-21 intersected a significant interval of gold mineralization grading 0.9 g/t gold over 74.3 metres from 191.7 m to 266 m down hole, representing a 50-metre step-out to the north-northwest from previous drilling. The Colorado Southwest zone remains open and untested to the north and west from this drill hole.

Over all, the Colorado Southwest zone remains open for expansion in most directions, both along strike as well as up and down dip.

Eleven holes were completed (FCG22-17 to FCG22-27) during the 2022 drill program, totalling 4,200 metres, at Fondaway Canyon. Assay results have been released for five of those holes (FCG22-17 to FCG22-21), and assays are pending for holes FCG22-22 through FCG22-27.

Holes FCG22-17, FCG22-18, FCG22-19, FCG22-22, FCG22-23 and FCG22-25 were designed as step-outs to test the extent of the North Fork mineralization encountered in hole FCG21-16, which graded 6.3 g/t gold over 50.7 metres. Holes FCG22-22, FCG22-23 and FCG22-25 were additionally designed as step-outs to test the extent of the lower North Fork gold zone discovered in FCG22-18, which graded 1.9 g/t gold over 72.6 metres.

The results from holes FCG22-17 to FCG22-19 were previously released, with all three holes reporting substantial gold intervals that successfully extended the North Fork zone.

The company’s first mineral resources estimate for the Fondaway Canyon gold project will include results up to, and including, hole FCG22-19.

Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most-advanced-stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historical resource estimate, and on the Star project, a past producer of high-grade, small-scale copper, gold and silver. Complementing Getchell’s asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historical resource, and one earlier-stage exploration project, Hot Springs Peak. Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada.





